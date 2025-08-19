‘InvestoXpert Poised to Shape the Future of Real Estate Advisory’, Says Founder & MD Vishal Raheja

New Delhi [India], August 19: InvestoXpert.com, a leading real estate advisory firm, has been reshaping the way homebuyers and investors engage with the property market by combining data-driven insights with a customer-first approach. Under the leadership of Vishal Raheja, Founder & Managing Director, the company has transitioned from a transactional model to a consultative, technology-led advisory, offering transparency, personalized guidance, and access to premium projects across NCR and beyond. In this exclusive interaction, Raheja shares InvestoXpert's perspective on market trends, growth vision, and the evolving expectations of today's buyers.

Question: How has InvestoXpert adapted its strategies to cater to the evolving needs of homebuyers and investors?

Vishal: InvestoXpert has also changed from a transactional to a consultative approach, with end-to-end advice for both homebuyers and investors. We now emphasize projects that fit changing buyer needs such as sustainable living spaces, smart home technology, and well-placed positions while providing adaptable investment choices. Our methods also involve chosen portfolios of properties, individualized advisory, and clear processes to establish long-term trust.

Question: How does InvestoXpert leverage technology and data analytics to enhance customer experience?

Vishal: We leverage cutting-edge CRM platforms, AI-facilitated property suggestions, and market analytics software to quickly connect buyers and investors with the ideal opportunities. Our price trend, ROI potential, and micro-market performance insights based on data help clients make decisions. Virtual tours, electronic documentation, and round-the-clock customer support further simplify the entire process.

Question: What is your vision for InvestoXpert in the next 3–5 years in terms of growth and market positioning?

Vishal: Our vision is to be among India’s most admired and dynamic real estate advisory brands, distinguished by integrity, expertise, and customer-centric solutions. We dream of a robust and enduring presence not just in major metropolitan centers but also in high-potential Tier 2 and Tier 3 emerging cities, where real estate possibilities are fast growing. By strengthening our relationships with top developers, we seek to provide our clients with elite access to high-end projects and investment deals. At the same time, we focus on enhancing our online presence to make homebuyers and investors able to reach us easily, anywhere and at any time. In the next few years, we will launch a variety of value-added services covering full-cycle property management, NRI investment facilitation, and customized real estate advisory to offer a complete experience. Our mission is to equip each client with reliable intelligence, creative solutions, and unsurpassed quality of service, building long-term relationships and sustainable growth.

Question: How do you see the current demand trend in Delhi NCR's residential and commercial segments?

Vishal: The residential segment of the Delhi NCR market is experiencing consistent growth as a result of end-user demand, increasing disposable incomes, and the demand for larger, amenity-laden homes post-pandemic. On the commercial front, demand for office spaces with flexibility as well as Grade-A properties continues to be robust, underpinned by corporate growth and the infrastructure of the region improving.

Question: What impact have recent infrastructure developments had on property prices and buyer interest in the NCR region?

Vishal: Developments like the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the new Jewar Airport, and metro network expansion have, in particular, contributed substantially to buyer sentiment and market activity. Not only have these improved connectivity but also spurred appreciation in property prices, particularly within peripheral markets, pulling in end-users and long-term investors alike.

