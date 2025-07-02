Inviting Esteemed Advisory Board Members for the Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 2: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF), recognized as India's Most Prestigious and Only Independent International Film Festival, is pleased to announce a distinguished invitation for applicants to join its Advisory Board for the 2025- 2028 tenure.

This announcement heralds a rare opportunity for visionary leaders, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, industry influencers, and cultural ambassadors to step into a national leadership role with global reach and impact. The DPIFF Advisory Board Member position is celebrated as one of the highest honorary recognitions in India's arts and culture sector, supported by venerated government bodies and acknowledged at the highest levels, including the Hon'ble President, Prime Minister, and Union Ministries of India.

A Legacy Rooted in National Service & Cinematic Excellence

DPIFF stands as a beacon of cinematic brilliance and cultural diplomacy, carrying a legacy of honouring creative talent while driving India's presence on the world stage. Its historic association with Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers and International Consulate Generals reflect its enduring mission to amplify India's cinematic voice internationally.

Among past Advisory Board Members are exemplary personalities like Colonel Tushar Joshi, an NSG Commando and Sena Medal awardee renowned for his leadership during the Akshardham Temple counter-terror operation, and Colonel P. C. Sood, a respected Indian Army veteran and current Vice President at the Hinduja Group, who worked with Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on India's landmark missile programs at DRDO.

Prestigious Roles, Responsibilities & Exclusive Privileges

DPIFF Advisory Board Members enjoy a distinguished array of exclusive privileges and responsibilities that set them apart as national and global leaders. They participate in official courtesy meetings with Governors, Chief Ministers, Union Ministers, and international diplomats, proudly serving as DPIFF's cultural spokespersons and champions of Indian cinema. Board Members represent DPIFF at the world's most renowned film festivals, including the Oscars, Cannes, Berlin, and Toronto International Film Festival, elevating India's cinematic legacy on the global stage.

In their influential role as Jury Leaders, Advisory Board Members preside alongside Ambassadors, Consulate Generals, and industry stalwarts at DPIFF's acclaimed Short Film Gala, directly shaping the future of cinematic talent in the country. As strategic policy advisors, they offer invaluable guidance on DPIFF's programming, festival growth, government collaborations, and impactful cultural initiatives, ensuring the continued advancement and prominence of the festival.

Each Advisory Board Member receives national media coverage, a permanent profile feature on the DPIFF website and archives, and lifetime recognition as an integral part of India's cinematic heritage. In addition to guiding the strategic growth of the festival, Board Members play a pivotal role in recognising excellence across cinema and social initiatives. They also contribute significantly to the finalisation of annual awardees and are entrusted with key advisory responsibilities, shaping the festival's legacy and influence for years to come.

Above all, Advisory Board Members are torchbearers of DPIFF's social and cultural advocacy, leading and supporting transformative campaigns such as Women Empowerment through Cinema, Youth Filmmaker Development, Cinema for Social Change, and Tourism Promotion via Indian Cinema. This prestigious role is truly reserved for those who wish to leave an enduring impact on the nation's cultural narrative.

A Position Reserved for Visionaries

Speaking on the call for applications, Mr. Abhishek Mishra, CEO of DPIFF, shares:

"We believe that cinema holds the power to unite, inspire, and drive social change. Our Advisory Board Members are the torchbearers of this visionleaders who bring experience, influence, and a commitment to shaping India's creative future on a global stage. This is not just a prestigious position; it is a rare opportunity to be at the forefront of India's cultural renaissance, working alongside renowned global dignitaries, policy makers, and legendary filmmakers to create an enduring legacy for generations to come."

The selection process for DPIFF Advisory Board is highly selective, ensuring that only individuals who truly exemplify leadership, vision, and cultural responsibility are welcomed to this esteemed circle.

Mr. Anil Mishra, Founder and Managing Director of DPIFF, further adds:

"Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival was built on the timeless ideals of artistic excellence and national pride. As we look to the future, our Advisory Board will play a pivotal role in preserving and celebrating India's cinematic legacy, while fostering new partnerships, social impact, and international cultural exchange. We invite visionary leaders to join us in this remarkable journey, and together, shape the story of Indian cinema on the world stage."

How to Apply

Eligible individuals, distinguished business leaders, esteemed philanthropists, and cultural visionaries aspiring to attain this prestigious role are invited to apply through the official DPIFF website: www.dpiff.in/advisory-board-member

Applications are open for a limited period. Only a select few will be chosen for the 2025-2028 tenure.

For Media Enquiries & Official Communication:

Email: info@dpiff.com | Phone: +91 8999999946 | Website: www.dpiff.in

