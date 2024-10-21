Invocation Ceremony for MBA in Pharmaceutical Management at Oxford International College Indore

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 21: The 2024 Invocation Ceremony at Oxford International College, Indore, marked a significant milestone for the newly admitted students of the MBA in Pharmaceutical Management and those enrolling in the B.Pharm and D.Pharm programs. This ceremony signified not only the beginning of an academic journey but also an invocation of values, knowledge, and responsibility in the field of pharmaceutical management and healthcare.

Several distinguished guests graced the event, including Dr. Rajesh Dandotiya, the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch Indore; Dr. Sandeep Atre, a renowned counselling psychologist and expert in emotional and social intelligence; and the Chairman, Dr. Akshay Tiwari. Dr. Neha Sharma Chowdhury and Dr. Priya Jain coordinated the ceremony adeptly, ensuring a seamless experience for all attendees.

Dr. Punit Kumar Dwivedi, the Group Director, delivered an insightful welcome address that set the tone for the event. He emphasized the growing relevance of the MBA in Pharmaceutical Management courses, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. The pandemic has reshaped the pharmaceutical landscape, highlighting the critical need for professionals well-versed in management principles and pharmaceutical practices. Dr. Dwivedi's words reinforced the importance of equipping students with the skills necessary to navigate this evolving sector.

As the first institution in Madhya Pradesh to offer this specialised course, Oxford International College stands out with a commendable intake capacity of 120 students for the MBA program. The college is also recognized for its B.Pharm and D.Pharm courses, which are AICTE-approved and affiliated with RGPV Bhopal. This comprehensive approach to pharmaceutical education reflects the institution's commitment to fostering a new generation of leaders in the pharmaceutical field.

The keynote address by Dr. Sandeep Atre provided a poignant reminder of the values derived from the teachings of Swami Vivekananda. His emphasis on self-discovery, resilience, and community service resonated with the students, instilling in them a sense of purpose as they embarked on their academic journeys.

Dr. Rajesh Dandotiya, the chief guest, addressed the students with a focus on the important contemporary issue of cybercrime. His motivation for the young minds of the MBA program was not only inspiring but also pragmatic, as he provided insights on awareness and preventive measures against cyber threats. His warm wishes for the new students showcased the broader societal expectations from future leaders in the field of pharmacy.

In conclusion, the Invocation Ceremony at Oxford International College was not merely a formal event but an enriching experience that underscored the importance of ethics, knowledge, and responsibility in shaping future professionals. As these students step into the dynamic world of pharmaceutical management, they carry with them the inspirations, lessons, and guidance imparted during this significant ceremony, committing to make impactful contributions to society and the pharmaceutical industry.

