IPA Neerathon, a Run for Water and Water Awareness Festival for spreading  Water Conservation Awareness to be held in Chennai on Sep 3, 2023

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 2: Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) – an apex body that is spearheading water conservation initiatives like the “I SAVE WATER” Mission launched Chennai’s first edition of IPA Neerathon to be held on September 3, 2023, from 5 am onwards at Olcott Memorial Senior Secondary School in Besant Nagar.

Dr. S. Virapan, Past Chairman IPA Chennai Chapter and IPA National Executive Committee Member and Ms. Sujal Shah, Convener of IPA Neerathon, shared various efforts of the Indian Plumbing Association towards conserving water and Why, When, Where & other details of IPA Neerathon, a run to be held in three categories – 10 km (timed run), 5 k (timed run) and 3 km fun run.

Mr. Gurmit Singh Arora, National President of the Indian Plumbing Association, in his message, highlighted how IPA is holding IPA Neerathon across 5 major cities, including Bengaluru, Chennai, Ahmedabad, New Delhi and Mumbai, to spread awareness among the general public in the need to save water and do our due for our future generations.

“We are planning IPA Neerathon for the cause of water and increase awareness to conserve water. It will be done like the Water Festival for the residents of Chennai city,” quoted Dr. S. Virapan. As access to clean water means access to better health, a stronger community, jobs, and education, through IPA Neerathon, we are spreading awareness to a large group of people and influencing for behavioural change to save water, he added.

Highlighting the importance of the media’s role in taking this message to every resident of Chennai city, Ms. Sujal Shah, Convener, and IPA Neerathon shared data on water availability in Chennai city. “IPA Neerathon is an initiative that focuses on educating the masses about the need for efficiently utilizing water. IPA is honoured to have the support of 30+ industry partners and stakeholders from the plumbing and construction industry segment and thankful to many eminent players in the field, who have accepted to be the ambassadors for IPA Neerathon,” she said.

IPA Neerathon Chennai has been endorsed by various running groups and organizations like the Rotary India Mission, Rotary District 3232 Hydrothon initiative, Padma Shri Ar. C N Raghavendran, Chairman Emeritus, CRN Consultants, Dr.Sekhar Raghavan, the Rain man of Chennai, Mr. JuzerKothari, MD, Conserve Consultants, Dr. Ananta S. Raghuvanshi, Founder President, NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council) and Mrs. Usha Subramaniam, Country President, Grundfos India.

Famous sportspersons Hemalatha D., Indian Women’s Cricketer and Yadesh Babu, National Swimmer and Gold Medallist at Khelo India University Games, have also endorsed IPA Neerathon, Chennai and have urged Chennai people to join the event in large numbers.

Athlete legends like Mr. Idris Mohamed from Asics Club, Mr. A. Baba, Mr. Shahul Hameed, Dr. Vijay Kumar, Logidhas R – Founder and Coach, Prime Runners Club, Ms. Mohana Rajitha – Co-Founder, Prime Runners Club, Mr. Jayendra Soni will be joining the run as IPA Neerathon Chennai ambassadors

About the event: IPA Neerathon is a Water Awareness Festival, a Marathon for the cause of Water; it will be held at Chennai on 3rd September from Olcott Memorial School. There will be 3 run categories – 5 km and 10 km are timed runs; 3km is a fun run. Many awards and prizes will be given out in each run category. IPA Neerathon will have 24 cash prizes amounting to Rs. 1.52 lakhs. Every finisher gets a medal, a certificate and two aerators (water-saving devices) to contribute towards the cause of saving water.

All the funds raised from this event will be used to sensitize people on the cause of water. IPA Neerathon is a platform to spread awareness to a large group of people and influence them for a behavioural change towards saving water. All finishers will be awarded medals of honour and participation certificates. Interested individuals can register at www.ipaneerathon.com.

