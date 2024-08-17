IPCA Laboratories Ltd launches Diulcus to address Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 16: As per the ICMR-INDIAB (2023) study, 10 crore people in India suffer from diabetes, with an additional 13.6 crore people affected by pre-diabetes. This significant health concern positions India to become the diabetes capital of the world by 2030.

In response to this serious healthcare challenge, IPCA Laboratories Ltd proudly announces the launch of Diulcus, a novel product aimed at addressing the challenges of Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) in the Indian market. Diulcus, developed by NovaLead Pharma Pvt Ltd, a pioneer in drug repurposing, represents a significant advancement in the management of DFU. The product has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) and was partially funded by the Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a Government of India enterprise.

The launch event was graced by esteemed personalities, including Sri. Premchand Godha, Sri AK Jain, Dr. Anil Pareek, Sri Sunil Ghai, and Sri. Supreet Deshpande.

During phase 3 trials in India, Diulcus demonstrated remarkable efficacy, with a 60.3% ulcer closure rate within three months of treatment. Remarkably, patients continued to show an ulcer closure rate of 77.20% over six months, even after stopping treatment at three months. These results are among the best observed for any pharmaceutical preparation used in DFU treatment.

Mr. Premchand Godha, Executive Chairman of IPCA Laboratories Ltd, expressed his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “With over 15% of diabetic patients suffering from DFU at least once in their lifetime, DFU is the most prevalent complication caused by chronic diabetes. The approval of this patented repurposed drug is significant because DFU is the leading cause for lower limb amputations globally. We are delighted to partner with NovaLead Pharma Pvt Ltd through an IP licensing arrangement to bring Diulcus® for DFU patients in India. It demonstrates IPCA's commitment towards the patients suffering from unmet medical need and its focus on the diabetes therapy.”

Diulcus will be made available to the patients of DFU by Ipca Laboratories Ltd. (Ipca) through an exclusive IP licensing arrangement with NovaLead for Indian starting August 2024.

