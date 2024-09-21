iPhone 16 Launch at Bhajanlal’s Kolkata Store & Bengal Shopping Festival 2024!

Kolkata ( West Bengal) [India] September 21: Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd., a distinguished leader in the technology retail sector across Eastern and North Eastern India, successfully unveiled Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 16 series at its flagship showroom on Shakespeare Sarani, Kolkata.

In a concurrent showcase, Bhajanlal also presented the iPhone 16 series at the Bengal Shopping Festival 2024, held at the Milan Mela Ground. The festival, organized by the Confederation of West Bengal Trade Associations (CWBTA) and supported by the West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC), saw this simultaneous unveiling enhance the excitement surrounding the event. This dual launch reaffirmed Bhajanlal's standing as a vanguard in telecommunications and consumer electronics, further solidifying its pivotal role in introducing groundbreaking technology to India.

“We are thrilled to introduce the iPhone 16 series, a moment perfectly aligned with the festive season. This simultaneous unveiling at both our flagship store and the Bengal Shopping Festival 2024 marks a new milestone for the industry,” said Mr. Mohan Bajoria, Director of Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd.

“Our mission at Bhajanlal has always been to bring the latest and most innovative technology to our customers. The launch of the iPhone 16 series is yet another testament to that commitment, and we take immense pride in being at the forefront of such an exciting moment,” added Mr. Jayant Bajoria, CEO of Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd.

The event drew an impressive gathering of tech enthusiasts, industry leaders, and eager customers, all keen to explore the latest innovations Apple has to offer. Bhajanlal's interactive product demonstrations, which showcased the advanced features of the iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max, reinforced its esteemed reputation as a leader in bringing cutting-edge technology to the region.

Apple iPhone 16 Series: Pricing and Availability

Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. proudly unveiled the Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, offering an exciting range of colors and storage configurations tailored to meet diverse consumer preferences. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black, with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 512GB. The iPhone 16 is priced from INR 79,900, while the iPhone 16 Plus begins at INR 89,900.

The premium models, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, come in striking finishes of black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium, with storage options extending up to 1TB. The iPhone 16 Pro is priced from INR 1,19,900, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is available from INR 1,44,900.

This latest iteration of the iPhone series pushes the boundaries of mobile technology, embodying Apple's signature fusion of cutting-edge design and unrivaled performance. Bhajanlal Commercial Pvt. Ltd. is honored to lead the introduction of these highly anticipated devices, ensuring that customers in the region have immediate access to Apple's latest innovations.

The grand unveiling at Bhajanlal's flagship showroom attracted a diverse audience of tech enthusiasts and consumers, eager to experience firsthand the future of mobile technology. Bhajanlal's continued leadership in bringing Apple's advanced technologies to the region sets a new benchmark in the tech retail industry, reinforcing its role as a key player in the dissemination of global innovations.

Awards & Accolades

Times Business Awards from 2018 to 2024 and the ET Industry Leader East Award 2023. Additionally, Mr. Jayant Bajoria was honored with the Times Men of the Year 2018 Award.

Shop online at www.bhajanlal.in or visit us in-store today.

For all inquiries, contact us through the following official channels:

Contact: 9804044444 / 7278700000

E-mail: info@bhajanlal.net

YouTube: @bhajanlalofficial4813

Twitter: @bhajanlal_ltd @mohanbajoria

Website: www.bhajanlal.in

