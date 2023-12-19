iPlanet Announces Grand Launch of India's Largest Apple Premium Partner Store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 19: iPlanet, one of the top Apple partners in India, is delighted to unveil the grand opening of India's largest Apple Premium Partner Store in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. This momentous occasion reflects iPlanet's commitment to delivering an elevated shopping experience to its valued customers.

Situated on the prestigious 100 ft. road in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, iPlanet offers a comprehensive Apple experience with its unmatched Apple experts. Customers can explore various Apple products and services, including the latest iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod devices, and various accessories.

As a part of the launch celebration, iPlanet has collaborated with HDFC, Servify, Cashify, and PayTm to present exclusive offers and discounts for customers visiting the store. Furthermore, iPlanet offers enticing discounts on all Apple products.

Raakesh Ramanand, Managing Director of Consolidated Private Limited, expressed his enthusiasm for the grand launch, saying, "Our journey in partnering with Apple India has been one of innovation and customer-centricity. This grand launch is a testament to our commitment to providing an exceptional Apple shopping experience. The store aims to cater to the tech-savvy residents of Bengaluru, offering them a destination where they can explore and engage with the latest Apple innovations, and we are excited to continue as a part of shaping the future of Apple in India."

iPlanet has over 41 stores and 36 service centers across 17 cities in South of India. The newly designed store spans over 3,000 square feet and offers an enhanced shopping experience to Apple enthusiasts in India. The stores are staffed with Apple-certified advisors, ensuring customers receive expert purchase guidance.

