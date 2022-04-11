IPN MANTHAN (NEP2020) Policy Implementation Dialogue hosted by Indian Principals' Network for school leaders of Kolkata region

IPN Manthan (NEP2020) Nationwide Educators' Dialogue hosted its 10th chapter of its current series - on NEP2020 Policy Implementation on 09th April, 2022 (Saturday) at Lemon Tree Premier, Kolkata.

he Dialogue had 02 Panel discussions where the School leaders presented their views on NEP 2020 Implementation best practices to be adopted. School leaders from and around Kolkata shared their views. Eminent leaders joined for the program - Hilda Peacock, Director of GEMS Akademia

International School, Rupkatha Sarkar, Principal of La Martiniere for Girls, Suvina Shunglu, Principal of Sri Sri Academy, Abhishek Yadav, Chairman of Griffins International School, JohnBagul, Principal of South City International School, Anita Brooks, Principal of Delhi Public International School, Sonia Gidla, Principal of Douglas Memorial Higher Secondary School, Smarajit Dasgupta, Principal of Podar International School, Dr Sankar Prasad Dutta, Principal of Krishnagar Public School, Seema Sapru, Principal of The Heritage School and many more will be part of it.

Mahindra University is Principal partner whereas Hydenment is an associate partner for Kolkata leg and will be joining us on 09thApril.

Gaurava Yadav, Founder & Moderator, Indian Principals' Network (IPN) shared his aim towards hosting more such programs across the country as he believes India's real potential will be unlocked when our school leaders are following the best practices in the world.

Top leaders from the region discussed the Challenges and Opportunities faced towards creating such an environment. The previous Conferences were held at Chandigarh, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Dehradun, Jammu, Lucknow, Chennai and Ranchi in the past six months.

Established in the Year 2016, Indian Principals' Network(IPN) is India's leading 'Knowledge Network' of School Leaders, instituted with an aim to act as a knowledge platform for exchange of ideas and best practices, has fast emerged as India's leading platform for networking and collaboration with over 8,500+ School leaders, 25 local chapters and over 50 Regional and National deliberations hosted and attended by school leaders from across the country being part of the network making it a definitive platform for school leaders.

This story is provided by TPT.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/TPT)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor