IPO Boom 2025: India’s IPO market set to cross Rs 1 lakh crore for third time

New Delhi, Sep 29 The Indian Initial Public Offering (IPO) market is experiencing a blockbuster year in 2025, with companies already raising close to Rs 85,000 crore through 74 mainboard offerings as of September. The momentum is expected to pick up speed in October, with upcoming listings from Tata Capital and WeWork poised to push the total past the Rs 1 lakh crore milestone for just the third time in history.

Tata Capital's Rs 16,000-crore IPO will be one of the biggest upcoming share sales. The IPO will open for subscriptions from October 6 to 8.

Additionally, between October 3 and 7, WeWork India plans to enter the market with a Rs 3,000-crore offering. When combined, the two offerings will surpass the psychological figure of the Rs 1 lakh crore fundraising milestone in 2025.

Earlier, in 2021 and 2024, the IPO market crossed this threshold. In 2021, companies raised Rs 1.19 lakh crore through 63 IPOs, while in 2024, the figure jumped to Rs 1.6 lakh crore from 91 initial offers.

As per reports, the numbers are expected to surpass all the records this year.

LG India is reportedly preparing for a Rs 15,000-crore issue in the first half of October, which could lift the fundraising tally to over Rs 1.3 lakh crore.

Several more prominent players — including ICICI Prudential, Groww, Pine Labs, Canara HSBC Life, Credila Financial, and Physics Wallah— are also in the process of entering the market before year-end.

Meanwhile, the SME IPO segment has also been high this year so far. In September alone, 53 SME companies have listed their shares, raising Rs 2,309 crore — the best-ever monthly performance in terms of both value and volume.

With 207 SME issues raising Rs 9,129 crore so far in 2025, the segment has already broken past all previous annual records, with three months still to go.

According to analysts, the strong appetite for IPOs reflects buoyant investor sentiment, robust corporate earnings, and deepening retail participation in equities, making 2025 one of the most remarkable years yet for India’s primary markets.

