IPO proceeds in S. Korea rise 14.9 pc on-year in 2025

Seoul, Dec 29 The total proceeds from initial public offerings (IPOs) in the South Korean stock market rose 14.9 per cent in 2025 from a year earlier, backed by increased liquidity, data showed on Monday.

The proceeds from IPOs stood at 4.57 trillion won (US$3.19 billion) this year, up from last year's 3.97 trillion won, according to the data from consulting service provider IR Kudos Corp, reports Yonhap news agency.

A total of 77 companies made their debuts on the main bourse KOSPI and the tech-heavy KOSDAQ markets in 2025, compared with 78 companies going public a year earlier.

LG CNS Co., an information technology affiliate of LG Electronics Inc., raised the largest amount of IPO funds at 1.19 trillion won, followed by DH Shipbuilding Co. with 500 billion won.

"Momentum for large IPOs is expected to remain strong next year amid abundant liquidity, though new regulations could remain a factor," the company said in a release.

Starting next year, more than 40 percent of IPO shares will be allocated to institutional investors that commit to holding the shares for a certain period, up from the current 20 percent.

The measure comes amid criticism that some institutional investors have reaped quick profits by selling IPO shares on the first day of trading.

Meanwhile, South Korea's bourse operator said it will introduce tighter rules for an initial public offering (IPO) and delisting as part of efforts to shore up market confidence.

The Korea Exchange (KRX), the sole operator of the country's stock market, is reviewing a set of enhanced regulations for newcomers and an exit of those who fail to maintain listing requirements.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said earlier that from 2026, over 40 per cent of IPO shares will be first allotted to institutional investors who guarantee the holdings of IPO shares for a certain period, usually three or six months.

Currently, about 20 percent of IPO shares are sold to such institutional investors to help with the smooth debut of a new company on the stock market.

The FSC has said it will also revamp delisting regulations to speed up the exit of companies that fail to meet a set of requirements.

