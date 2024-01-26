IPS Academy Indore Students Honored at World Design Forum Fashion Show in New Delhi

New Delhi (India), January 26: The National Designer Awards Fashion Show, organized by the World Design Forum, held in Delhi, showcasing the creative brilliance of students from the Institute of Fashion Technology IPS Academy. In a special ceremony, the institute was awarded for Best Innovative Concept and Non-Wearable Garments.

Principal Preeti Sarva told that the special show was hosted at the Palm Green Hotel and Resort, with 40 students and four faculty members from the I.F.T., I.P.S. Academy participating in the event.

Students showcased garment designs in 19 themes across 5 categories in the fashion show. Western, Indo-Western, Ethnic, Non-Wearable, and Special categories featured garments with captivating themes like Baroque, Rose, Chinese Lantern, Betta Fish, Evil Eye, Pearl, Digital Prints, Chhath Puja, Mermaid, Periwinkle Flower, Two States – Manipuri Warli Fusion, Zodiac Signs, Eagle, Owl, Red Fairy, Cotton Fiber, Spider, Beyond Attire, and Sustainability Woolen Crochet.

The World Design Forum recognized the Institute of Fashion Technology, IPS Academy, with two trophies for Best Innovative Concept and Non-Wearable Garments.

Renowned actress Vijayshanti and acclaimed fashion designer Big Boss fame Sabyasachi Satpathy were part of the jury for the fashion show.

Congratulating the winners, the President of the institute, Shri Achal Chaudhary, wished them a bright future. The coordination of the show was managed by Principal Preeti Sarva, while Hemant Bandhav, H.O.D., I.F.T., handled inter-departmental coordination. Rupali Mishra and Dimpal Pariyani provided guidance to the students in creating their designs.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor