IPS Academy, Indore’s Institute of Fashion Technology Shines at World Designing Forum’s National Handloom Day Fashion Show

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 18: The students of the Institute of Fashion Technology (IFT) at IPS Academy, Indore, demonstrated exceptional talent and creativity at a spectacular Fashion Show hosted by the World Designing Forum (WDF) on the auspicious occasion of the 8th National Handloom Day. The event was held at Hotel Radisson in Bhopal.

The grand Handloom Fashion Show was organized by the World Designing Forum (WDF) to commemorate the significance of National Handloom Day, an occasion that was instituted by the Prime Minister of India 8 years ago. This day pays homage to India’s rich handloom heritage, preserving the traditional art of hand weaving that has been handed down through generations. Celebrated annually on August 7th, this event emphasizes the “Vocal for Local” movement, endorsing indigenous craftsmanship, sustainable fashion choices, and support for local artisans and weavers.

IPS Academy, Indore, proudly participated as an Academic Partner in the event, reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding and nurturing India’s traditional art forms. The Institute showcased its dedication through an array of captivating designs in the fashion show.

IFT, IPS Academy Indore, made a resounding statement with a presentation of 34 phenomenal designs across three distinctive sequences. The first sequence wowed the audience with ‘Hand-woven White Cotton Dress with Bagh Print in Western Style with Kodi Work’, showcasing captivating designs that earned admiration from the attendees.

In the second sequence, the IFT designers introduced ‘Batik sarees in a new style of Indo western style draping with a unique blend of Indian and Western style through cotton designer tops.’ This fusion of styles was a highlight of the show, winning over the delegates.

The third sequence demonstrated IFT’s innovative approach with the ‘Fusion of Handloom fabrics Khadi, Cotton and Silk.’ This fusion of cultures, styles, and elements was brought to life by using various fabrics and surface designs. Intricate embellishments such as cloth balls, kowri, fringes, motifs, and more added an enchanting dimension to the designs, leaving viewers mesmerized.

The event served as a platform for young fashion designers to showcase their talent while also promoting Indian culture and style. A noteworthy aspect of the show was that the students of IPS Academy Indore not only designed the dresses but also modeled them, adding a personal touch to their creations.

The event saw the participation of 55 esteemed fashion designers from across India, making it a truly remarkable gathering. Distinguished designer Sabyasachi Satpathy graced the event and lauded the Institute’s outstanding work.

Mr. Ankush Anami, CEO of the World Designing Forum, commended the Institute of Fashion Technology, IPS Academy Indore, and personally presented certificates to the designers, models, and team leads. WDF extended rewards to IPS Academy Indore and the Principal of the Institute of Fashion Technology, IPS Academy Indore, as a token of appreciation.

Dignitaries present at the function commended the students’ efforts and encouraged them to continue their journey in the world of fashion. The organizers of ‘World Designing Forum’ expressed their congratulations and appreciation for the collective hard work that culminated in the success of the event.

Mr. Achal Choudhary, President of IPS Academy Indore, and Mrs. Nikki Jain, Director of the Institute, extended their congratulations to the students for their remarkable achievements.

Principal Preity Sarva of IFT, while acknowledging the successful execution of the event, emphasized the Institute’s commitment to supporting students in showcasing their talents on prestigious platforms.

About Institute of Fashion Technology, IPS Academy, Indore, MP:

Under the visionary leadership of President Ar. Achal Choudhary, an esteemed alumnus of IIT Kharagpur, IPS Academy, has flourished as a distinguished educational institution. With a strong focus on excellence, the Academy offers a diverse range of courses to over 10,000 students across 16 colleges. The sprawling campus boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure and a team of dedicated educators who nurture students’ talents and potential.

Institute of Fashion Technology, IPS Academy, stands out with its unique approach to education. The only NAAC-accredited fashion institute in central India, it offers personalized learning experiences and hands-on training that shape aspiring fashion enthusiasts into promising professionals. The Institute offers a variety of courses, from B Design in Fashion Design to Post Graduate Diplomas and Short-Term Courses in various aspects of the fashion industry.

Moreover, IFT is set to introduce Augmented Reality in the Fashion Industry and Clo-3D Lab, an innovative facility aimed at revolutionizing the industry through technology. With a focus on internships, placements, and skill development, IFT continues to prepare its students for success on both national and international stages.

