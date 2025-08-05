IPS Academy Shines in Times Engineering Survey 2025, Ranked 6th in West Zone and 27th Nationally

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 5: IPS Academy, Institute of Engineering and Science, has once again proven its academic excellence and commitment to innovation by securing top ranks in the prestigious Times Engineering Survey 2025. The institution has not only maintained its stature among the best engineering colleges in the country but has also showcased significant progress across various national performance indicators.

As per the survey results, IPS Academy ranked 27th among the Top 175 Engineering Institutes in India, a remarkable achievement that places it in the upper echelon of technical education in the country. Furthermore, the institute secured the 25th rank among the Top 125 Private Engineering Institutes, 29th in Placement Performance, and 6th among Engineering Institutes in the West Zone, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. The academy also attained the 47th position among the Top 70 Institutes for Placements, further emphasizing its strong industry linkages and student career success.

Expressing pride in the institution's growing reputation, Mr. Achal Choudhary, President of IPS Academy, said, "Our rankings in the Times Engineering Survey reflect our unwavering focus on quality education, industry alignment, and student-centric growth. We aim to continue breaking barriers and setting benchmarks in higher education."

With over 32 years of legacy, IPS Academy stands today as a symbol of trust, growth, and futuristic education in central India. As the admissions for the 2025-26 session open, the institute invites aspiring engineers to join a journey marked by innovation, mentorship, and a gateway to a promising career.

He said, These rankings are not just numbers, but a reflection of the continuous efforts IPS Academy has made in enhancing education quality, industry collaboration, research, and student employability. With over 1,900 students placed in the academic year 2024-25 and more than 563 reputed companies participating in campus drives, IPS Academy continues to be a preferred destination for aspiring engineers.

The academy's commitment to innovation is equally noteworthy. It boasts a ₹1 crore fund exclusively for innovation and research, a rare initiative at the undergraduate level. Students are encouraged to engage in startup incubation, participate in national-level hackathons like Smart India Hackathon and e-BAJA/i-BAJA, and contribute to real-world projects through the AICTE IDEA Labestablished with the support of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

Adding to its accolades, IPS Academy is NBA and NAAC accredited, UGC Autonomous, AICTE approved, and RGPV affiliated, ensuring academic transparency, timely exam conduction, and result declaration.

The institute's international collaborations have also expanded in recent years. IPS Academy has partnered with globally recognized institutions such as the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) Extension, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (USA), University of Peradeniya (Sri Lanka), and Moscow Institute of Physics & Tech (Russia) to provide students with world-class exposure and research opportunities.

IPS Academy is also officially recognized as an AWS Academy, offering cloud computing and modern tech training, aligning itself with future industry demands. Its immersive programs, personalized mentoring, and emphasis on holistic development make it a hub of talent nurturing.

