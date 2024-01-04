IPS Academy Teams Triumph in Smart India Hackathon, Winning Cash Prizes

PNN

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 4: In the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon, two teams from IPS Academy Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore, have brought glory to the city. Each winning team has been awarded a cash prize of one lakh rupees.

Six teams from IPS Academy Institute of Engineering and Science, Indore, were shortlisted for the Smart India Hackathon finals. Out of these, two teams emerged victorious. Ritul Sharma, leader of the Resemblars team, shared that their project focused on presenting products on the marketplaces with the right image, addressing a problem statement from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry. The project received favorable reviews from the jury. Additionally, the Remedy Masters team, led by Kartikey Mishra, worked on a project in the Ministry of Education's problem domain, aimed at identifying slow learners. The project, which emphasized recognizing academically weaker students and fostering greater empathy towards learning, also received acclaim from the jury, earning the team a cash prize of one lakh rupees.

Professor Rupesh Dubey, the coordinator of Smart India Hackathon, revealed that a total of six teams participated in the event. Archana Kirti Choudhary, Principal of the Engineering College, Achal Choudhary, the institution's President, and Yogendra Jain, Vice President, congratulated the winning teams. Achal Choudhary mentioned that the institution has allocated a separate fund of one crore rupees to promote innovation in IPS Academy.

