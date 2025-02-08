IRATA and AM/NS India Host Gujarat’s First International Rope Access Symposium in Hazira

Hazira (Gujarat) [India], February 8: IRATA and AM/NS India organise Gujarat's first ‘International Rope Access Symposium' to advance industrial safety practices amongst companies in Hazira region

• AM/NS India adopted the industrial rope access technology developed by IRATA

• Prominent figures from Gujarat government and various industry leaders converge to discuss advancements in workplace safety and best practices

Hazira, Surat – February 07, 2025 – Industrial Rope Access Trade Association (IRATA) International in partnership with ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) today organised International Rope Access Symposium 2025 at the latter's flagship plant in Hazira, bringing together prominent figures from Gujarat government and various industry leaders to discuss and exchange insights on advancements in workplace safety and best practices.

This marks the first symposium in Gujarat and second such event in India. Over 200 AM/NS India employees participated in the event, along with representatives from Gujarat Government and leading companies such as Reliance, L&T, GAIL, Adani Group, Indian Oil Corporation, Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals, MG Motors, TATA Motors, Tata Steel, and Shell.

AM/NS India has adopted the industrial rope access technology developed by IRATA International, a key advancement in improving overall safety, in particular for ‘Work at Height' activities. This method provides a safer alternative to traditional techniques, which have historically been linked to high workplace incidents. With a proven track record of integrating advanced solutions such as IoT, machine learning, and face recognition, AM/NS India is further advancing its safety standards.

The one-day symposium featured key addresses notably from Mr. P M Shah, Director of Industrial Safety & Health (DISH), Government of Gujarat, who shared valuable insights on the state's industrial safety initiatives. He also highlighted the government's commitment to strengthening workplace safety across the state. Other speakers included Jonathan Capper, Chairman, and Dr Sheila Kondaveeti, CEO from IRATA International; Wim Van Gerven, Director & Vice President (Operations), Santosh Mundhada, Executive Director (Projects) and D Nageswararao, Chief Safety Officer from AM/NS India. The day included panel discussions and case study presentations that explored the benefits and application of industrial rope access technology.

Mr. P M Shah, Director of Industrial Safety & Health (DISH), Government of Gujarat, said, “The government is firmly committed to enhancing workplace safety. I commend IRATA and AM/NS India's efforts to promote workplace safety. Events like this symposium play a vital role in fostering collaboration and knowledge sharing among industry leaders. By embracing innovative safety technologies and practices, we can create a safer environment for all those involved.”

Mr. Jonathan Capper, Chairman of IRATA International, said, “We firmly believe that industrial rope access offers a significantly safer alternative to traditional ‘Work at Height' methods. This symposium has been a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate the tangible benefits of this technology and encourage its wider adoption in India. We thank AM/NS India for their leadership in this area.”

Mr. Wim Van Gerven, Director & VP – Operations at ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), said, “At AM/NS India, safety is not just a priority; it's a core value. We are dedicated to continuously exploring and implementing the most advanced technologies and practices to ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and contractors. This symposium exemplifies that commitment, and we are proud to partner with IRATA to promote the adoption of safer ‘Work at Height' practices across the industries.”

About Irata International:

The Industrial Rope Access Trade Association – IRATA International is the leading global authority on industrial rope access, setting the highest standards for safety, training, and work-at-height operations. Established in the late 1980s to address the challenges of working in difficult-to-reach areas, IRATA has developed a rigorous training & certification scheme that ensures technicians are highly skilled. IRATA member companies ensure through set procedures based on IRATA ICOP – International Code of Practice that all projects are planned, managed and executed in a safe and efficient manner. Industrial Rope Access and IRATA are recognised across global industries such as oil & gas, construction, ship building, wind energy and other heavy industry sectors. IRATA promotes efficient, controlled, and safe work at height methods, significantly reducing risks compared to conventional access methods.

For more information on rope access technology, visit https://irata.org/page/what-is-rope-access.

About Arcelormittal Nippon Steel India (Am/Ns India):

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India) is a joint venture between ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel, two of the world's leading steel manufacturing organisations. A leading integrated flat carbon steel producer in India, the company has a crude steel capacity of 9 million tonnes per annum with state-of-the-art downstream facilities. It produces a fully diversified range of flat steel products, including value-added steel, and has a pellet capacity of 20 million tonnes.

