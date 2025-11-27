IRCTC refutes claims of halal-only non-veg meals on trains

New Delhi, Nov 27 The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), on Thursday, issued a clarification amid renewed concerns alleging that only Halal-processed meat is being used in non-vegetarian meals served on trains.

Responding to the claims, IRCTC reiterated that there are no guidelines mandating Halal certification for meals served on trains.

The controversy, which came into the limelight on social media back in July 2023, has resurfaced after recent reports claimed that NHRC had issued a notice to the Railways on a complaint regarding the use of Halal-certified meat in on-board meals.

Countering the claims, the company that provides ticketing, catering and tourism services for the state-owned Indian Railways reiterated that there is no guideline concerning Halal certification of meals served on trains.

The company said it had earlier responded to similar queries by saying that non-vegetarian food—mainly chicken—is served according to standards laid down under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, along with any subsequent amendments.

IRCTC underscored the fact that the Railways follow very strict standards in food as laid down and approved by the Union government, and licensees and catering vendors are made to adhere to all the norms set by the FSSAI.

The Corporation added that it fully adheres to all instructions issued by the Railways on the subject, ensuring complete FSSAI compliance across catering services.

IRCTC has issued this statement to put to rest the rumour of the public that there is no such policy to be followed exclusively regarding Halal-processed meat in the meals served on trains.

On railway catering, the complainant has said that Indian Railways offer only non-vegetarian food prepared using Halal meat, which they claim amounts to discrimination on religious grounds and goes against the freedom of choice for passengers.

The complainant has thus said that this practice denies Hindu and Sikh passengers access to meals in tune with their religious faith, thereby violating their right to religious freedom, equality, and personal liberty.

