IRCTC’s Zoop Partners with Simpl: Allows Train Passengers to Checkout Online With ‘Pay After Delivery’ for Food Orders

New Delhi [India], August 21: To offer an effortless checkout experience to train passengers across the country, IRCTC's Zoop, India's leading Online Food Aggregator, today announced a partnership with Simpl, India’s leading Checkout Platform. As part of the partnership, Zoop has integrated with Simpl’s recently launched Pay After Delivery capability, which initiates the payment only upon successful delivery of the order. This will help to assuage consumers’ concerns and enhance user experience, further reducing Cash on Delivery (CoD) orders by emulating the same CoD experience online and helping build trust for consumers.

The partnership will ensure the passengers can now enjoy their favourite meals onboard without the need for upfront online payments. Additionally, it will eliminate the need for passengers to pre-pay or carry the exact amount, making the dining experience on trains more convenient and enjoyable. Early results show a 4% reduction in cash on delivery orders and a 19% increase in average order value since the integration with Pay After Delivery.

On this occasion, Puneet Sharma, Founder, Zoop, says, “Our collaboration with Simpl is aimed at facilitating a seamless checkout process for food delivery for millions of our customers and underscores our dedication to ensuring passengers experience hassle-free train journeys. With integration of Simpl’s Pay After Delivery on our platform, we are committed to building trust among consumers by enabling a transaction only upon successful delivery of the order while elevating journey convenience and creating a worry-free travel experience for train passengers. This also becomes important to facilitate an order exchange with the consumers in a limited time frame which is of the essence with train passengers. At Zoop, we are dedicated to providing hygienic, fresh, and preferred meals to our customers and this partnership will play a pivotal role in enhancing experience for our customers”.

Zoop also offers ‘Pay After Delivery’ feature for pre-booking meals for passengers' upcoming journeys at over 150 train stations. With a selection of more than 2,000 FSSAI certified restaurants, Zoop is dedicated to delivering delectable and preferred meals to individuals and groups alike. In addition to this, Zoop accommodates strict dietary preferences, and its curated list of restaurants even includes the option to have Jain food delivered to passengers' train seats.

Nitya Sharma, Founder and CEO of Simpl said, “As an organisation, we are of the firm belief that the best checkout experience should be an invisible experience. Our Pay After Delivery capability was built on this premise and aligns with customers' natural way of doing commerce - paying after receiving the product. We are delighted to partner with Zoop in restoring consumers’ natural way of doing commerce online and enhancing trust and convenience for millions of train passengers. With this partnership, we are also strengthening our presence in one of our fastest growing categories - food and beverage segment and emerging as merchants’ preferred checkout partner”.

Simpl’s recently launched Pay After Delivery aims to emulate the same CoD experience for customers without the hassle of payment involved and help reduce Cash on Delivery orders which results in losses to the tune of $6-7 billion annually for merchants. With this AI-led offering, merchants will be able to enhance customer convenience, migrate CoD customers to online and most importantly help build trust.

Steps to use the Simpl payment option on Zoop:

1. Visit Zoopindia.com or download the Zoop Android or iOS App

2. Enter the ticket PNR number and choose a station for delivery

3. Select the restaurant and preferred meals

4. At the Checkout page, choose “Simpl: Pay After Delivery”

5. Your order will be delivered at the desired station the amount will then be billed to your Simpl account after successful delivery

Zoop delivers quality and hygienic food in association with IRCTC at the passenger’s seat across over 150 train stations in India. Zoop’s goal is to deliver 1 lac meals daily at 250+ Railway Stations across India by 2024.

For more information, please visit - https://www.zoopindia.com/

Simpl is India’s foremost Merchant First Checkout Network, making payments invisible and money intelligent. Simpl is on a mission to empower merchants to build trusted relationships with customers, one transaction at a time. With more than 26,000 available merchants and millions of approved users pan-India, Simpl envisions creating a frictionless and inclusive digital payments experience for India that empowers and fosters trust between merchants and their customers.

For more queries, kindly reach out to media@getsimpl.com

