IRDAI Advisory: Key Do’s and Don’ts for Third-Party Bike Insurance Claims

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: Unexpected collisions and minor scrapes can snowball into complex paperwork if the first steps go wrong. Many of the core principles mirror the approach to third party bike insurance, yet there are two-wheeler-specific aspects that matter at every stage.

This article explains IRDAI-aligned do's and don'ts, the documents to maintain, the timelines to track, and the escalation routes available for third-party claims arising from bike incidents in India.

Understanding the IRDAI Advisory

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India issues guidance to make claim handling more uniform. The focus is on timely intimation, accurate disclosure, cooperation during assessment and a clear grievance route. For bike insurance, the guidance translates into disciplined preparation before a mishap, careful action at the scene and consistent follow-through with the insurer and legal authorities.

Preparation Before Any Claim

Staying organised reduces confusion later. Keep the following in order at all times:

Policy schedule, registration certificate, driving licence and valid PUC in both digital and physical form.

Renewal reminders are noted well before expiry, so the cover does not lapse.

A simple list of insurer contact points, nearest police station and towing support.

A brief understanding of coverage and exclusions recorded from the policy wording.

Routine vehicle maintenance makes it easy to demonstrate roadworthiness.

Immediate Steps After an Incident

Act methodically. The first hour often shapes the claim journey.

Inform the insurer promptly using the official helpline or app and obtain a reference.

Report the matter to the police in line with local procedure and record the details provided.

Share correct information only. Note the date, time, location and identities of involved parties.

Preserve evidence. Photograph the scene, number plates and road conditions.

Do not move the vehicle unless safety or traffic requires it. If moved, capture images first.

Cooperate with the surveyor and provide access to the vehicle when requested.

Common Errors to Avoid

Even small missteps can slow progress. Avoid the following:

Admitting fault at the spot or signing statements without proper guidance.

Private settlements that bypass official processes when a third party is involved.

Delayed intimation to the insurer, which complicates assessment and timelines.

Starting repairs before the initial inspection, unless safety demands movement that is documented.

Riding without a valid licence or an expired PUC can lead to additional complications.

Ignoring notices from the insurer, police or tribunal.

Documents to Maintain

Well-kept records support faster evaluation.

Core papers:

Policy copy and schedule

Registration certificate and licence

Valid PUC certificate

Police report references and any challans

Photographs or video of the site and vehicle condition

Communications from the insurer, legal notices and tribunal paperwork

Bills, estimates and receipts linked to the incident

File documents chronologically and label each set with dates. Keep duplicates in a secure digital drive to avoid gaps during hearings or surveys.

Timelines and Communication Discipline

Adhering to time-bound actions is central to smoother processing.

Inform the insurer immediately after the event, then submit the papers within the time window set in the policy.

Attend surveys and inspections as scheduled. Share requested information in a single, complete package whenever possible.

Record every call, email and acknowledgement. Keep a simple log that lists date, contact person and reference number.

Respond to tribunal notices within the period stated, attaching copies of earlier correspondence for continuity.

How Assessment and Liability are Handled

Third-party liability matters usually proceed before the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal. The insurer verifies coverage, appoints surveyors where required and coordinates with legal teams. Consistent statements, complete paperwork and timely responses reduce back-and-forth. Maintain a neutral, factual tone in all submissions and avoid speculative language.

Redressal Pathways Supported by IRDAI

If a concern arises during claim handling, use the established sequence:

Insurer's Grievance Channel: File a written complaint and retain the acknowledgement number with the date.

File a written complaint and retain the acknowledgement number with the date. IRDAI's Integrated Grievance Management System: If the insurer does not resolve the issue within the stipulated period, file a complaint on the official platform with supporting documents.

If the insurer does not resolve the issue within the stipulated period, file a complaint on the official platform with supporting documents. Insurance Ombudsman: Approach the Ombudsman where eligible. Keep forms complete and attach the communication trail to show prior steps taken.

Conclusion

Disciplined preparation, early intimation, precise documentation and steady cooperation form the backbone of a well-run third-party claim for two-wheelers. By following IRDAI-aligned do's and avoiding common errors, riders can keep processes organised, meet timelines and use the correct escalation path whenever required.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.