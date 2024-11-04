Iridessa: The Light Within by Madhuri Bhaduri

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: In the quiet yet vibrant corridors of Cymroza Art Gallery, an artistic symphony is set to unfurl. From November 7-15, the audience will witness Iridessa, an exhibition that transcends canvas and color, embodying the spirit of a woman who has painted landscapes, stories, emotions, and eras. Inviting one and all to the unveiling is none other than the eminent Dr.Pheroza J.Godrej, an iconic figure in the art world whose discerning eye and passion have championed countless artists and their dreams.

Madhuri Bhaduri, a veteran artist born in 1958 in Pune, has spent over four decades crafting a legacy that flows as smoothly as her brushstrokes. Her journey, rooted in passion and perseverance, began not in galleries but on the badminton courts of her youth, where the focus, agility, and discipline needed in sports subtly sculpted her artistry. An artist and athlete, Madhuri once balanced her palette with her racquet, even exploring paths as varied as hotel management and French studies.

With her first solo exhibition in 1986, Madhuri's art journey began under the gaze of patrons like the late Maharani Gayatri Devi and Jamshed Bhabha, who recognized the profound emotions she poured into each piece. Over the years, her passion has translated into almost 50 solo exhibitions and over 130 group shows globally, and her works adorn numerous prestigious collections. Today, her canvases, sculptures, and murals not only fill galleries but resonate with audiences worldwide, echoing themes of resilience, beauty, and exploration.

Her art speaks a language of the heart, yet her accolades tell a story of perseverance, including the Sarojini Naidu Award, Amrita Shergill Rashtriya Puraskar for Fine Art, the Times of India Femina Pune Art Award, and the Exceptional Woman of Excellence in Art at The Hague, among others.

On November 7, a book release celebrating Madhuri's art journey will offer a glimpse into the mind of this remarkable woman, who paints not just with color, but with her soul. Dr.Pheroza J. Godrej's invitation alongside Mandira Bedi, stands as a testament to the artistic gravitas and boundless inspiration that Madhuri Bhaduri brings to the art world.

