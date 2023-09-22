Iris Broadway Gurugram Witnesses the Opening of Eight New Brands

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 22: Iris Broadway Mall located in Sec 85-86, Gurugram has announced the opening of eight new brands. The newly opened stores include Daryaganj Restaurant, The Barbeque & Company, SOCIAL Café & Bar, Studio XO & Bar, and Xero Degrees. These new additions have further added more flavours to already operational other F&B outlets thus making Iris Broadway Gurugram as finest F&B destination in the neighborhood. Besides, beauty and personal care brands Looks Salon, New U, and the grocery chain Modern Bazaar are amongst the recently opened outlets. All the new brands have occupied more than 50,000 sq. ft. of prime retail space at Iris Broadway.

Iris Broadway is a go-to destination for the finest dining & socialising, shopping, and entertainment. This part of New Gurugram has witnessed immense development in the last few years with many premium luxury societies. With an already established and aspirational eco-system of more than 3.5 Lakh people residing in the immediate catchment, Iris Broadway is the most sought-after neighborhood F&B & shopping centre.

One of the renowned brands with a rich legacy, Daryaganj Restaurants - By the Inventors of Butter Chicken & Dal Makhani is a North Indian Cuisine restaurant brand serving the original recipes of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani since 1947.

The Barbeque & Company is a dining paradise for the barbecue grill and smokey food flavour while Studio XO Bar is a cosmopolitan luxury bar that assures unconventional dining delight. It has an ‘Artist Stage’ that hosts stand-up comedy, celebrity performances, and live music shows by top DJs, music bands, and other artists.

Besides, SOCIAL Café & Bar is a popular urban hangout addition. Social is the place bringing the best amalgamation of work and play. Known for its vibrant energy and unique trademark features, such as millennial-friendly decor and glasses branded with interesting catchphrases, social serves as a co-working space during the day and transforms into a bustling bar at night.

Xero Degree is known for its contemporary interiors, Indianized American flavours, and signature fries. Amongst the beauty and personal care brands, Looks Salon and New U are pleasant inclusions. The daily need grocery brand, Modern Bazaar is a one-stop shop offering a variety of convenient shopping options.

Abhishek Trehan, Executive Director, Trehan Iris, said, "We are very much excited with the opening of these new brands. With the addition of these new joints, the F&B portfolio at Iris Broadway brings an eclectic mix that will surely excite people here to experience great food and fond memories. We endeavour to present Iris Broadway as a bustling hub for cosmopolitan and new-age aspirational customers. With the festive season ahead, we are confident that new brands will attract more customers and visitors to the mall to have an enriched and leisurely experience and enjoy the culinary delight."

Iris Broadway, located in the heart of New Gurugram is a vibrant and sought-after neighbourhood shopping center spanning 2.8 acres. With an aspirational ecosystem of more than 3 lakh residents in its immediate catchment, it has 200+ surface and 400+ multi-level basement car parking and is the only mall in the area with a 1000 ft. frontage.

