IRIS Business Services awarded the prestigious 'Global Central Banking Award 2024' for Technology Services in London

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 19: Global RegTech company, IRIS Business Services Limited (BSE: 540735) has received the prestigious 'Global Central Banking Award 2024' for Technology Services in London.

The award was given by 'Central Banking', a renowned industry publication based in London. The Reserve Bank of India was also awarded 'Risk Manager of The Year' award at the same function. This is the third award presented to an Indian national/ Indian entity in the last two years by the magazine. Previously, Shaktikanta Das, Governor, RBI had received the 'Governor of the Year' award in 2023.

Announcing the award, Christopher Jeffrey - Editor in Chief, Central Banking Publications commended IRIS and said, "This technology company has developed strong relationships from Bhutan to India and from Jordan through to Qatar. The CRILC solution built for RBI played an important role in NPA management as well." He added, "IRIS has helped central banks meet their supervisory goals with technical excellence, enabling them to secure timely, accurate and usable financial data."

K Balachandran, Co-Founder and CFO who accepted the award in a ceremony attended by the who's who of the banking world in London said, "IRIS has been working with central banks for over 15 years. The pace of change that this area is witnessing, is unprecedented. As we receive this award, we renew our commitment to work to keep the financial system safe for all, considering that the work of the company today impacts nearly 1 in 5 people's lives, globally."

About IRIS Business Services

IRIS Business Services Limited is a Global RegTech company listed on the BSE (Scrip code: 540735) and the NSE (Symbol: IRIS). The IRIS Suptech suite is leveraged by 30+ regulators worldwide including business registries, central banks and stock exchanges/ securities commissions to simplify and streamline their supervisory operations. IRIS is a leading provider of regulatory reporting software solutions to enterprises, serving over 6,000 clients across the world.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2441714/Cofounder_and_CFO_IRIS.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2404308/4770772/IRIS_Business_Services_Logo.jpg

