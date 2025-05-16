Iris Clothings Reports Strong Q4FY25 Performance

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 16: Iris Clothings Limited (NSE: IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear, announced their financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025.

Q4 FY25 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 403.3 Mn, YoY change of -4.3%

* EBITDA of Rs 82.3 Mn, YoY growth of 15.8%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 20.4%, YoY growth of 355 BPS

* PAT of Rs 44.8 Mn, YoY growth of 28.6%

* PAT Margin (%) of 11.1%, YoY growth of 284 BPS

FY25 Key Financial Highlights

* Total Income of Rs 1465.8 Mn, YoY growth of 20.1%

* EBITDA of Rs 283.1 Mn, YoY growth of 7.1%

* EBITDA Margin (%) of 19.3%, YoY change of -234 BPS

* PAT of Rs 131.2 Mn, YoY growth of 7.5%

* PAT Margin (%) of 9.0%, YoY change of -106 BPS

Other Key Highlights:

* Total Income stood at Rs. 403.3 Mn in Q4FY25 as against to Rs. 421.4 Mn; during FY25 Total Income stood at Rs. 1,465.8 Mn a strong growth of 20.1% YoY against Rs. 1,220.2 Mn in FY24

* EBITDA for the Q4FY25 was at Rs. 82.3 Mn as against Rs. 71.0 Mn in Q4FY24, a growth of 15.8% YoY with an EBITDA Margin of 20.4% in Q4FY25; EBITDA for FY25 stood at Rs. 283.1 Mn and Margin of 19.3% in FY25

* Profit after Tax stood at Rs. 44.8 Mn in Q4FY25 as against Rs. 34.9 Mn, a robust growth of 28.6% YoY; During FY25 PAT stood at Rs. 131.2 Mn against Rs. 122.1 Mn in FY24 a growth of 7.5% YoY

* Approved Bonus Issue in the ratio of 1:1 of fully paid-up equity shares of Rs2 each to existing shareholders.

Commenting on the Company's performance Mr. Santosh Ladha, Managing Director of the Company said: "I am pleased to announce that we continue to grow in Q4FY25. Throughout the year, we encountered challenges related to input costs; however, we experienced a revival in Q4FY25, which is evident in our improved operational profitability. The growth was accelerated by our B2B segment where we have added 9 new distributors during the quarter. Recently, we have also successfully raised capital through a rights issue totalling Rs. 47.5 crores, which will be strategically allocated to support our growth initiatives.

Looking ahead to FY26, we plan to expand our production capacity to reach 38,000 pieces per day. We are excited to introduce our new inner wear line and enhance our sportswear offerings, underscoring our commitment to innovation and quality. We anticipate strong growth driven by organic demand and new capacity additions, while also focusing on enhancing our retail D2C segment to accelerate our growth trajectory and deliver greater value to our stakeholders. Iris Clothings remains dedicated to elevating the DOREME brand and advancing the company to the next level of growth."

