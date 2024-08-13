Iris Music India's New Patriotic Anthem 'Mere Pyare Hindustan' Winning Hearts Nationwide

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 13: In a heartfelt tribute to the nation's heroes, Iris Music India has unveiled their latest patriotic anthem, "Mere Pyare Hindustan," just in time for Independence Day. The song, which pays homage to the brave soldiers of the Indian Army, is now available on the official Iris Music India YouTube channel and is already receiving overwhelming love from audiences.

The music video features the talented Sharad Malhotra, who brings his signature emotional depth to the project, alongside Nidhi Gangta and Arsh Sandhu. Their performances have been praised for capturing the spirit of patriotism and sacrifice, making "Mere Pyare Hindustan" a moving experience for viewers.

Raj Barman beautifully sings the song, with music and lyrics penned by Liyakat Ajmeri. Arshad Siddiqui directs the video, which offers a visually captivating narrative that complements the song's powerful message. Mukesh Sharma produces the project, with Aakash Vashistha co-producing, ensuring a high-quality tribute that resonates with the nation.

To mark the release, Iris Music India held a press conference attended by the cast, music composer, and director, where the song was launched to an eager audience. Aakash Vashistha, the founder of Iris Music India, expressed his pride in bringing this patriotic project to life, emphasizing its importance in reminding the nation of the sacrifices made by its soldiers.

"Mere Pyare Hindustan" is more than just a song; it's a reminder of the deep love for our motherland and the gratitude we owe to those who defend it. As India celebrates its Independence Day, this anthem stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of patriotism.

