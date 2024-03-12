IRP to supply electric 3-wheeler Motor Controllers to Mahindra

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 12: IRP Systems, a leading provider of cutting-edge powertrain solutions for e-mobility have entered into an agreement with India's leading electric 3-wheeler OEM - Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML). IRP will supply MLMML with its advanced motor controllers, helping increase the EV penetration in the last mile transportation sector. This agreement takes place following a successful rigorous testing and validation process to meet the demanding Indian market requirements, as well as for other global markets of Mahindra.

Sanjiv Gupta, Chief of Operations, MLMML, said, "Our aim is to electrify the last mile transportation, with cutting-edge technology as well as reliable vehicles. The collaboration with IRP Systems, which shares the same vision, marks a significant step in that direction."

"We are proud to collaborate with India's leading OEM. The synergy between both companies is a game changer in India's last-mile market, creating a winning offering in one of the most significant segments. It is another major step towards our goal of making EVs accessible to everyone everywhere", added IRP Systems CEO, Moran Price.

About IRP Systems

IRP Systems delivers innovative high-performance e-powertrain systems. The company's wide product portfolio serves a variety of e-mobility platforms, making electric mobility accessible to everyone, everywhere. Leveraging IRP's breakthrough technology in control algorithms and powertrain design, its systems reach an unprecedented level of efficiency and performance, offering a unique driving experience and advanced functionality while being cost-effective.

