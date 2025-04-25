Irresistible Malkist Cracker Biscuit Plays the 'Moment Stealer' in a Dramatic and Humorous New Campaign

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 25: Malkist, the iconic 14-layered cracker biscuit brand from Mayora India, proudly launches its latest campaign 'Malkist Can't Resist' a high-energy, humorous take on cravings so irresistible, they take over life's most important moments.

Rooted in a powerful consumer insight, the campaign highlights a simple truth: the cheesy, crunchy temptation of Malkist is simply irresistible. Whether it's a big promotion, a wedding proposal, a performance, or your own Wedding Day once Malkist enters the scene, everything else takes a backseat.

Directed by Prasoon Pandey, the creative brings this idea to life with an unexpected situation: a bride, on her wedding day, is so lost in the indulgence of her favorite Malkist Cracker Biscuits that she forgets to get ready. One by one, her parents and even the groom's entire procession gets lured all drawn in by the 14 crunchy layers and rich, cheesy topping of Malkist.

Sonal Dabral, Founder of Tribha, the creative agency behind the campaign, said, "I genuinely love Malkist. When something is that irresistible, the ideas just fall into place. We wanted to capture that in a way that's funny, visual, and rooted in everyday craving. And what better setting than a wedding where everything's meant to be under control? Weddings are already high drama. We just added cheese and 14 crunchy layers to it. That's Malkist for you even the bride has got her priorities sorted. You should try one too."

Expressing his excitement on the launch of the campaign, Rituraj, Head of Marketing at Mayora India, said: "At Mayora, we believe that great products create unforgettable experiences and Malkist is the perfect example. Its 14 crunchy layers and innovative toppings like cheese, cappuccino, double chocolatey and caramelized sugar make it hard to resist, no matter the occasion. With this campaign, we've captured that irresistible magnetism because Malkist doesn't just fit into moments, it takes them over."

The new Malkist creative will be amplified through TV, Digital & Influencer collaborations and will be supported by consumer engagement activities. This 360-degree campaign is set to drive deeper connections and reinforce Malkist's position as 'an irresistible cracker biscuit'.

Watch the new 'Malkist Can't Resist' creative here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qEpct_vjOY

Malkist is an iconic cracker biscuit brand from Mayora India, known for its 14-layered crunchy crackers with cool toppings like Cheese, Double Chocolatey, Cappuccino & Caramelized Sugar. Manufactured in Indonesia by the Mayora Group, Malkist has won the hearts of consumers across the globe for its irresistible taste and unique consumption experience.

Mayora India, a rapidly growing FMCG company, is part of the Mayora Group headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Its diverse portfolio in India includes Kopiko in the Confectionery category; Malkist and Coffee Joy in Biscuits; Choki-Choki in Chocolates; and Cafe Blend in the Beverages category.

