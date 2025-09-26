Is Now the Best Time to Buy Car Insurance After GST Reduction? Find Out

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: In a significant move aimed at boosting the automobile sector, the Government of India has recently announced a reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates across various vehicle categories. This change is expected to make vehicles more affordable, especially in the small and medium segments, thereby encouraging first-time buyers and expanding household mobility.

Understanding the GST Reduction

The revised GST rates are as follows:

Small Cars

The GST rate for small cars is reduced from 28% to 18%.

* This makes them more accessible for first-time buyers and enhances mobility for households.

* This GST reduction is likely to boost sales in smaller cities and towns, where small cars are the most popular choice.

* Increased sales will create positive ripple effects for car dealerships, service centers, drivers, and auto-finance providers.

* This reduction applies to petrol/LPG/CNG cars with engines under 1,200 cc and up to 4 metres in length, and diesel cars under 1,500 cc and up to 4 metres in length

Large/Luxury Cars

The GST reduced to a flat 40% with no cess.

* Eliminating the additional cess not only lowers the overall tax rate but also simplifies and makes taxation more predictable.

* Even at 40%, the removal of the cess effectively reduces the tax burden on larger cars, making them more attainable for aspirational buyers.

Impact on Car Insurance

With the potential reduction in vehicle prices, the cost of car insurance premiums is also expected to decrease. Insurance premiums are often linked to the Insured Declared Value (IDV) of the vehicle, which is directly influenced by the vehicle's market price. Therefore, as vehicle prices become more affordable, the IDV decreases, leading to a reduction in insurance premiums.

"The recent GST rate cuts present a unique opportunity for consumers to invest in car insurance at more affordable rates," says Vinodh Sundareswaran, Head of Taxation, Royal Sundaram. "We encourage potential buyers to take advantage of this window to secure comprehensive coverage for their vehicles."

Why Now is the Right Time

* Lower Premiums: Reduced vehicle prices lead to lower insurance premiums.

* Enhanced Coverage Options: With more affordable premiums, consumers can opt for comprehensive coverage that includes third-party liability, own damage, and personal accident cover.

* Increased Vehicle Sales: The GST reduction is expected to boost vehicle sales, leading to a larger pool of insured vehicles and a more competitive insurance market.

Act Now For Maximum Savings

The recent GST reduction has made vehicles more affordable, and consequently, car insurance premiums have also decreased. This presents an excellent opportunity for consumers to invest in comprehensive car insurance coverage. By comparing policies and understanding the terms, you can ensure your vehicle is adequately protected without straining your finances.

"Lower GST on insurance premiums is not just about affordabilityit is about empowerment. By reducing financial barriers, more car owners will find it easier to secure high-quality coverage. Royal Sundaram welcomes the move, and we are committed to helping customers make the most of this advantageous timing," says Vinodh Sundareswaran, Head of Taxation, Royal Sundaram.

For more information and to explore our range of car insurance policies, visit Royal Sundaram's website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor