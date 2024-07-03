ISAMRA Receives Prestigious Recognition for Tax Compliance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 3: The Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA),formerly Indian Singers Rights Association (ISRA) has been honored with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, Ministry of Finance, Government of India. This recognition highlights ISAMRA's commitment to timely return filing and significant contributions through GST payments, underscoring its role in building a strong and resilient nation.

ISAMRA has consistently prioritized compliance and transparency in its financial practices, ensuring that all regulatory requirements are met with diligence and integrity. This accolade from the government not only underscores ISAMRA's dedication but also motivates the organization to continue its efforts in supporting the nation's economic growth.

Sanjay Tandon, Founder, Director & CEO of ISAMRA, expressed his pride in the achievement, stating, "We are immensely honored to receive this certificate of appreciation from the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. This recognition is a reflection of our team's hard work and dedication to maintaining the highest standards of compliance. We remain committed to contributing positively to the national economy and upholding the best practices in tax compliance."

Receiving this certificate of appreciation is a proud moment for everyone at ISAMRA. It reflects the collective hard work and meticulousness of the team, who consistently strive to maintain high standards in all operations. ISAMRA extends its gratitude to the Ministry of Finance for this recognition and pledges to uphold these standards in the future.

As ISAMRA moves forward, the organization remains committed to contributing positively to the national economy and adhering to best practices in tax compliance. This honor reinforces ISAMRA's resolve to support India's vision of a robust and resilient financial system.

For the uninitiated, The Indian Singers' and Musicians' Rights Association (ISAMRA) is the sole Royalty Collecting Society for Singers & Musicians in India to administer their rights as performers. Established in 2013 as ISRA, ISAMRA ensures that singers and musicians receive royalties for the commercial exploitation of their performances, thereby protecting their rights and interests in accordance with national and international laws.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor