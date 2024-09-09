ISB Ranked No. 6 Globally on Linkedin's Annual List of Top MBA Programs

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9: The Indian School of Business (ISB) has secured the #6 position globally in the recently unveiled LinkedIn Top MBA 2024 Programs. The LinkedIn Top MBA 2024 ranking was built exclusively on LinkedIn data that examined the career outcomes of MBA alumni worldwide.

The evaluation by LinkedIn was done on five key pillars, including job placement, ability to advance, network strength, leadership potential, and gender diversity. The list ranks the 100 business schools around the world that best set their alumni up for career success.

Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean, Academic Programmes and Digital Learning, ISB, said, "We are delighted to be among the top 10 B-Schools in the world for long-term career growth. This ranking reiterates the holistic learning outcomes ISB strives to impart to its students every year. Our 18,000+ strong alumni are globally placed in various leadership roles and are scaling newer and greater heights. At ISB, we remain committed to grooming our students to become future leaders for India and the world."

Earlier, the Indian School of Business (ISB) was ranked first in India and 31st globally in the Financial Times (FT) Global MBA Ranking 2024 and 26 globally in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Ranking 2024.

