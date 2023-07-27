ISBR bags the FICCI Award for its Road Safety Initiative

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 26: In a world where road accidents claim millions of lives each year, it is heartening to see educational institutions taking proactive steps to promote road safety awareness among the youth. ISBR Business School, which has always showcased itself as -a Beacon of Change while it is committed to academic excellence and holistic development, has consistently aimed to empower its students beyond the classroom. Recognizing the urgency and importance of road safety, the institution took a proactive stance by launching the ‘Safety Sarathy’ campaign. This initiative stands as a testament to ISBR’s dedication to fostering responsible citizenship among its students and creating a positive impact on society. This initiative has recently been recognized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI). FICCI has presented a prestigious award to ISBR Business School for its commendable efforts and exceptional service to society.’ This award has been instituted under the category of ‘Road Safety Intervention by Higher Education Institutes’, and ISBR Business School received the prestigious FICCI Road Safety Award, recognizing its remarkable contributions towards making our roads safer through this mega awareness drive.

Safety Sarathy: A Mega Awareness Drive on Road Safety: ‘Safety Sarathy’ is a comprehensive road safety awareness campaign designed and executed by ISBR Business School, with the primary goal of reducing road accidents and inculcating responsible road behaviour among its students and the broader community. The Executive Director of ISBR Group, Dr Anand Agrawal, informed ‘ISBR strives for engagement and impact. This initiative impacted more than 250 students and faculty members and engaged more than 5000 commuters at 11 traffic junctions in Bengaluru. Students of ISBR educated commuters about the importance of road safety, distributed junction maps and instructional material and contributed to this activity with immense enthusiasm.

The Managing Director of the ISBR group of Institutions, Dr Manish Kothari, was elated at this achievement and quoted that ‘ISBR partnered with Bangalore Traffic Police, Ready Assist (an organization that works in the area of 24/7 Road Side Assistance), a non-profit organization focusing on safety-called Club2Ds ( Drive Smart, Drive Safe) and an interesting social enterprise called- LetsTagOn that has a deep-seated mission of fostering Social responsibility among youth. He added that ISBR takes up Social Immersion activities as a part of the Orientation Program of its students, and such activities are also included in the ISBR PGDM curriculum, hence creating well-grounded future leaders through the paradigm of knowledge without boundaries. ISBR plans to take this to greater heights and make this into a mega-campaign in collaboration with LetsTagOn.’

This initiative has received considerable media coverage, with 16 regional and English newspapers writing about it. This initiative was well designed through a strategic process that involved- (i) surveys of traffic junctions, (ii) a visit to the Traffic Control Room (iii) Educating and training the students and faculty by way of interventions through sessions by the police, industry liaisoning with Ready Assist and the expert guidance of Club2Ds. The Field Drive conducted on August 6th, 2022, created an interesting spectacle as the drive was flagged off from the Traffic Management Center at Infantry Road, students marched along 11 traffic junctions to the Kanteerva Stadium, rallying for road safety and educating people about – lane discipline, safety precautions including – wearing seatbelt and helmets, following traffic signals and pedestrian safety and last but not the least not to use mobile phones while driving. This culminated with a discussion by students sharing their epiphanies, pride and joy from this practical, engaging and invigorating experience.

About ISBR Business School:

With 33 years of excellence in higher education, ISBR Business School stands as a symbol of excellence in management education. With an unwavering focus on holistic development, industry relevance, and global exposure, ISBR Business School offers a diverse range of programs, including PGDM, MBA, Law, Commerce, and executive education. The institution’s extensive industry connections, accomplished faculty, and state-of-the-art infrastructure create an immersive learning environment that empowers students to become future-ready leaders. ISBR Business School has been bestowed with the platinum ranking by the AICTE-CII Survey for seven consecutive years. Additionally, ISBR has achieved Grade II autonomy by the AICTE and the Government of India and has acquired NBA 2nd cycle re-accreditation.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor