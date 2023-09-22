ISBR Business School Celebrates the Transformative Journey of the Erasmus plus SPIRIT Project

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 22: ISBR Business School is proud to announce the remarkable success of the Erasmus Plus SPIRIT project, which has been a transformative journey from January 2021. This project has seamlessly integrated sports and physical education into the curriculum, promoting inclusivity, diversity, and better health while working towards reducing non-communicable diseases within the country. The ISBR Spirit Club, a beacon of this transformation, emerged as a testament to the project’s spirit and core objectives. This initiative has bridged the gap between sports and education, promoting holistic and well-rounded education at ISBR. Dr. Manish Kothari, the Founder and Managing Director of ISBR Business School, has played a pivotal role in steering the pursuit of global excellence and innovation.

He has been an active participant in this endeavor. In a recent event held at ISBR, Dr. Sheetal Mahendher, the Professor and Head of the Department of QT and Business Analytics, and the Project Coordinator of the Erasmus Plus SPIRIT project at ISBR, shared her insights into the incredible progress ISBR has made through the SPIRIT project, shedding light on the path that lies ahead. The impact of the Erasmus Plus SPIRIT project on the ISBR community has been a source of immense pride.

The commitment to holistic education and transformation remains unwavering as ISBR continues to strive for better health and well-being through the integration of sports and education. Under the umbrella of the ISBR Spirit Club, numerous activities have been organized to promote physical exercise, good nutrition, and the avoidance of non-communicable diseases. A notable initiative involved a visit to a Government school in Attibele, where students were educated about health and fitness, equipping them with lifelong health tips. The Outdoor Leadership and Adventure Camp exemplified ISBR’s dedication to holistic education. This camp aimed to cultivate leadership skills and teamwork among students while providing exhilarating experiences in a natural setting. Activities such as wall climbing, zip lining, rope bridge crossing, archery, shooting, rain dancing, and camping were designed to offer a diverse range of experiences that promote personal growth and a sense of adventure. As ISBR Business School reflects on the incredible journey facilitated by the Erasmus Plus SPIRIT project, the commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and holistic education remains stronger than ever.

The strides made in seamlessly integrating sports and physical education into the curriculum are a testament to the dedication of the faculty, students, and alumni involved. ISBR’s vision of fostering better health and well-being while reducing non-communicable diseases continues to drive this transformative journey forward. The Erasmus+ Sports Education Project is a significant initiative led by the European Commission in collaboration with a consortium of 12 universities which focuses on researching sports education in three countries: India, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia.

This initiative is aimed at capacity building in the fields of sports, physiotherapy, and physical education through research and community development. The European Union’s Erasmus Plus program is a funding scheme to support activities in the fields of education, training, youth, and sport. ISBR is a strong Indian partner of the Erasmus Spirit Project in the country. About ISBR. ISBR Business School, a top-ranking institution in India, fosters a relentless pursuit of knowledge among students and faculty. It offers an unconventional educational approach that instills life skills alongside knowledge, shaping leaders for all aspects of life. The school prioritizes holistic growth, emphasizing critical thinking, effective communication, and ethical decision-making. Its success is attributed to a holistic education, with experienced faculty guiding students to grasp subjects and their practical applications.

ISBR students are driven by curiosity and innovation, contributing to a vibrant and collaborative campus. The institution boasts modern infrastructure, including advanced classrooms, libraries, and labs, enhancing immersive learning. Bridging academia and the corporate world, ISBR collaborates with industry leaders, offering practical exposure through internships and experiential learning.ISBR is renowned for its holistic approach, producing well-rounded leaders who merge theory and practice. Its achievements stem from expert faculty, motivated students, advanced infrastructure, and strong industry connections. ISBR is committed to nurturing personal, professional, and intellectual growth, nurturing visionary leaders of tomorrow. ISBR is recognized as a Grade 2 level autonomous institution by AICTE and was re-accredited by NBA in the second cycle recently.

For media inquiries, please contact jinisha@isbr.in. To know more, visit: www.isbr.in

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor