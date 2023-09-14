ISBR Business School launched an ‘Ambassador Event’ to Co-create Success with students as Partners

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 14: The ISBR Business School, a pioneer in holistic Management education, proudly organized its first-ever “Ambassador Launch Event,” a grand celebration dedicated to honoring the unwavering dedication, hard work, and commitment to excellence committed by its students. The event, held at ISBR’s prestigious campus, marked a significant milestone in the institution’s journey of shaping future leaders.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Ms.Suja Warrior, Human Resource Manager – Diversity Equity & Inclusion at Infosys, who served as the chief guest. Ms. Warrior’s insights and experience added great value to the occasion. Underlining the significance of nurturing talent that not only excels in their respective fields, but also embodies values of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

A highlight of the event was the “Badge Mounting Ceremony,” symbolizing the responsibility which comes along with the rules of ambassadorship. With this ceremony, ISBR not only recognized their passion and interest but also acknowledged their promising learning journey ahead. The ceremony was attended by key figures from ISBR’s leadership team, including Dr. Manish Kothari (Managing Director, ISBR), Dr. Anand Agrawal (Executive Director, ISBR), Dr. Nila Chotai, and Dr. Bindu Nambiar (Directors – Academics and Operations).

The ISBR Ambassadorship program is an innovative approach that comprises 20 diverse categories of student ambassadors. These ambassadors represent various facets of ISBR, including the Student Success Centre, Office of Admission, HR, International Office, and Section Ambassadors, among others. This unique program is designed to transcend traditional learning boundaries, nurturing students with life skills that enable them to lead not just in their professional careers but in all aspects of life.

Dr. Manish Kothari, the Founder and Managing Director of ISBR Group of Institutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the program, stating, “The Ambassador Launch Event represents a significant milestone in ISBR’s journey of shaping future leaders. We are proud to provide a platform for our students to develop skills that go beyond the classroom and embrace diversity and inclusion. We look forward to their journey as ambassadors of ISBR.”

Dr. Anad Agarwal, the Executive Director of ISBR, said: “Our journey to success is a collaborative effort involving both our students and us as partners. The Ambassadorship programme serves as a concrete example of ISBR’s unwavering commitment to connecting academia and the corporate realm. By engaging with multiple departments within ISBR, student ambassadors gain invaluable hands-on experience and gain a profound understanding of the real business world. This dynamic interaction with experiential learning paves the way for ISBR students to possess a distinct advantage in the competitive job market”.

ISBR Business School places paramount importance on holistic growth and nurturing qualities like critical thinking, effective communication and ethical decision-making. The Ambassador Launch Event showcased the institution’s belief in its ambassadors being true partners in the journey of education and leadership.

About ISBR

ISBR Business School, a top-ranking institution in India, fosters a relentless pursuit of knowledge among students and the faculty. It offers an unconventional educational approach that instills life skills alongside knowledge, shaping leaders for all aspects of life.

The school prioritizes holistic growth, emphasizing critical thinking, effective communication, and ethical decision-making. Its success is attributed to a holistic education, with experienced faculty guiding students to grasp subjects and their practical applications.

ISBR students are driven by curiosity and innovation, contributing to a vibrant and collaborative campus. The institution boasts modern infrastructure, including advanced classrooms, libraries, and labs, enhancing immersive learning.

Bridging academia and the corporate world, ISBR collaborates with industry leaders, offering practical exposure through internships and experiential learning.ISBR is renowned for its holistic approach, producing well-rounded leaders who merge theory and practice. Its achievements stem from expert faculty, motivated students, advanced infrastructure, and strong industry connections. ISBR is committed to nurturing personal, professional, and intellectual growth, nurturing visionary leaders of tomorrow. ISBR is recognized as a Grade 2 level autonomous institution by AICTE and is re-accredited by NBA in the second cycle.

For media inquiries, please contact: jinisha@isbr.in

To know more visit: www.isbr.in.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor