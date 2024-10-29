ISGJ and Medhavi University Launch First Bachelor’s and MBA Programs in Gems and Jewellery

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 29: In a significant step toward advancing skill-based higher education in the gems and jewellery sector, Medhavi Skills University (MSU) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International School of Gems and Jewellery (ISGJ) in Surat on September 17. To address the skill gap in the sector, the collaboration is launching industry-aligned BBA and MBA courses in Jewelry Design & Manufacturing (JD&M). The courses equipped with the Apprenticeship Embedded Degree Programme (AEDP) are designed to give students in-depth industry knowledge and hands-on expertise.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Kuldip Sarma, Co-founder and Pro-Chancellor, MSU and Mr Kalpesh DESAI, Founder and C.E.O, ISGJ International School of Gems & Jewellery, in the presence of Mr. Sajeev Kumar S, Vice President – Industry Relations, MSU and Ms. Riddhi Vachhani, Academic Director, ISGJ. The ceremony was followed by an insightful industry visit, bringing together key stakeholders, industry leaders and students from the gems and jewellery sector. The delegation gained firsthand experience of cutting-edge advancements in the gems and jewellery manufacturing process, reinforcing the robust relationship between academia and the gems and jewellery sector.

This collaboration bridges the gap between traditional craftsmanship and modern industry requirements. The new-age courses in JD&M, with its AEDP framework, will offer students a blend of academic rigour and industry exposure, preparing them to excel in the rapidly evolving jewellery design and manufacturing industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kuldip Sarma expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: “As the gems and jewelry sector, with its 4.6 million-strong workforce, continues to be a key contributor to India’s GDP, the need for upskilling and strengthening manpower is more critical than ever. Through the MSU-ISGJ alliance, we create innovative programs integrating industry and academia to drive the sector’s growth and success.”

Conveying his enthusiasm for the collaboration, Mr. Kalpesh DESAI, C.E.O and Founder, ISGJ, stated: “We are thrilled to partner with MSU to launch the BBA & MBA courses in Jewelry Design & Manufacturing. This program represents a powerful fusion of ISGJ's deep expertise in gems and jewellery craftsmanship and MSU's forward-thinking approach to skill-based education. Together, we aim to nurture a new generation of designers and professionals who will carry forward India’s rich heritage in gems and jewellery while embracing the latest industry innovations and global trends.”

Dr. Sajeev Kumar, Vice President of MSU, emphasized the university’s commitment to industry-academia collaboration. He stated, “This MoU marks a new chapter in Medhavi Skills University's commitment to fostering innovation and skill development in emerging industries. The gems and jewellery sector has always been a significant part of India's heritage. With this partnership, we aim to provide our students with unparalleled learning opportunities that are both industry-relevant and future-focused.”

