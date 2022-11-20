Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal blessed with twins

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal have welcomed twins. The couple shared the happy news with a statement. They also revealed the names of the babies. They have named their daughter Aadiya, and their son Krishna."We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on 19th November 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life," the statement reads.

Isha Ambani, the daughter of Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, and Anand Piramal, son of industrialist Ajay Piramal and Swati Piramal, were married in 2018 in a grand ceremony that took place in Mumbai.The wedding functions saw many A-listers from Bollywood, politics and the business world. In December 2020, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka Ambani welcomed their baby boy.