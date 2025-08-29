Ishaara launched ‘Proof Positive’ – A Zero-Proof Cocktail Experience Redefining mixology in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], August 29: Ishaara, a modern Indian restaurant known for redefining India's culinary legacy, has unveiled “Proof Positive: A Zero-Proof Cocktail” on August 20, 2025 at Ishaara, Ahmedabad. The event highlighted innovative alcohol-free cocktails, bringing Ahmedabad's leading F&B professionals together to showcase premium non-alcoholic drinks.

Anil Mulchandani, a senior F&B professional and tastemaker, curated the event's sophisticated, wellness-forward concoctions that emphasized flavor intensity without alcohol. This event attracted 60-70 industry leaders, including chefs, mixologists, restaurateurs, sommeliers, food connoisseurs, influencers, and bloggers. Guests got a chance to present their own cocktails, learn variations of the zero-proof beverage, and experience live zero-proof mixology counters, collaborative cocktail menus, workshops and demos all designed to shift perceptions around non-alcoholic drinks.

“This is an initiative to extend Ishaara's culinary approach to India’s unique heritage,” says Prashant Issar, Managing Director, Bellona Hospitality. “Ishaara has partnered with visionaries like SOBER and the SNS Culinary Club to inspire a new era of mixology that appeals to teetotallers, health enthusiasts, and connoisseurs alike.”

“Proof Positive is more than an event; it’s a movement toward inclusive, health-conscious indulgence,” says Anil Mulchandani, senior F&B professional and tastemaker “We’re thrilled to share the intensified flavours of alcohol free cocktails to inspire a new era of mixology that appeals to health enthusiasts, non-drinkers and drink lovers.”

Ishaara's menu philosophy of uniqueness aligned seamlessly with the event, ensuring no compromise on complexity or presentation. These cocktails involve unique ingredients and techniques. The complex flavours of the cocktail continue the buzz without any alcohol. It is a celebration of taste and essence without any compromise.

About Bellona Hospitality:

Bellona Hospitality, a subsidiary of The Phoenix Mills Ltd., operates 39 restaurants across Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Lucknow. Founded in 2014 and based in Mumbai, it offers nine distinct brands, including Ishaara, Dobaraa, and Caffe Allora. Focused on innovation, sustainability, and quality, it delivers exceptional dining with curated ambience and expert-crafted beverages.

For more information, please visit: https://www.bellonahospitality.com/ishaara

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor