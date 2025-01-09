ISKCON Launches Transcend 2.0 - Integrates Artificial Intelligence with Spiritual Insights

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 9: The Bhaktivedanta Book Trust (BBT), the world's largest publisher of Vaishnava texts and ISKCON's literary arm, has launched Transcend 2.0, an enhanced version of its pioneering e-library app. The new version introduces advanced AI-powered spiritual guidance through the Transcend AI tool, which delivers precise answers rooted in Srila Prabhupada's teachings. Designed to bring spiritual wisdom into the digital age, Transcend 2.0 addresses the growing global demand for accurate spiritual literature and a rising interest in ancient Indian wisdom.

Powered by an advanced Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) framework, Transcend AI offers contextually relevant responses drawn exclusively from ISKCON's proprietary library of Srila Prabhupada's texts. Unlike traditional AI models that rely on generic internet data, Transcend 2.0 ensures users receive authentic and scripture-based guidance. With over 8,000+ hours of immersive audio content and 600 complimentary e-books in 11 languages, Transcend 2.0 enhances accessibility and provides seamless, personalized interaction with Vaishnava teachings.

Speaking on the new and enhanced version of the app, Sri Ananda Tirtha Dasa, Trustee of ISKCON and Bhaktivedanta Book Trust, said: "Today's Gen Z and Millennials are navigating a world overflowing with information, much of it distorted or misleading, particularly when it comes to ancient spiritual wisdom. Transcend 2.0 serves as a trusted spiritual companion for the modern age, offering AI-powered guidance deeply rooted in scripture to provide accurate and authentic insights. This refreshed app reflects a renewed commitment to sharing Srila Prabhupada's timeless teachings with a digitally driven and inquisitive generation. It aims to bridge the gap between ancient truths and contemporary seekers, making spirituality accessible, meaningful, and deeply personal."

Key Features of Transcend 2.0 include:

* AI-powered spiritual guidance that offers insightful answers to spiritual queries, drawing exclusively from Srila Prabhupada's texts.

* Available as a mobile app and desktop app for Windows and Mac, Transcend 2.0 allows users to access their spiritual library seamlessly across devices, anywhere, anytime.

* Simplified spiritual teachings with flashcards that allow users to share favourite quotes from sacred texts with friends and online communities.

* Serves as a trusted repository for Srila Prabhupada's texts, safeguarding against the rising tide of altered and fake versions of spiritual literature.

About the Bhaktivedanta Book Trust (BBT):

Founded in 1972 by His Divine Grace A.C. Bhaktivedanta Swami Prabhupada, the Bhaktivedanta Book Trust (BBT) is the world's largest publisher of Vaishnava literature dedicated to spreading the teachings of bhakti-yoga and Vedic wisdom globally. With translations in over 100 languages, BBT combines traditional publishing with cutting-edge digital innovation, including audiobooks, videos, and AI-driven platforms, ensuring Srila Prabhupada's teachings remain accessible and relevant.

For further information, please contact

ElleQuinn Communications for The Bhaktivedanta Book Trust:

Anirban Chakraborty - anirban@ellequinn.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor