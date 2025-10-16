ISS India Sets Ambitious Expansion Plans for the Future; Launches ISS Foundation in India as it Celebrates 20 Years in the country

HT Syndication

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 16: ISS Facility Services India is set to play a pivotal role in the company's global growth journey. With the Indian market showing sustained growth and strong expansion potential, ISS India is focusing on scaling operations, strengthening its workforce, and enhancing profitability. In the second week of October, ISS Group Board and EGM members were in India for strategic planning and client engagement, underscoring the country's rising importance in the global ISS portfolio. Marking two decades of operations in India, ISS commemorated the milestone with the launch of the ISS Foundation, to create lasting change across education, health, and inclusion. The Foundation reflects ISS's belief that growth is most meaningful when it uplifts people and communities. One of its key focus areas is skill development and employability.

As part of the announcement, ISS entered into a partnership with Father Agnel ITI, Vashi, to train and upskill students in Facility Management and inaugurated a new Electrical Lab at the institute, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability, community and nation development.

Since 2005, ISS India has expanded into a 45,000-member team managing over 190 million sq. ft. for 1,000+ clients across sectors. Built on a foundation of employee well-being, innovation, and sustainability, ISS India has emerged as one of the country's most admired workplaces. Many of its Placemakers have been part of this journey from the very beginning, reflecting its enduring philosophy: "People Make Places."

With two decades of success, ISS India now looks ahead to its next phase of growth, powered by India's strong economic momentum, the rise of Global Capability Centres, and the expansion of global and domestic industries. With India's strategic importance and ISS's deep local expertise, the company is uniquely positioned to lead the future of facility management and workplace solutions in the region.

Group CEO of ISS A/S Kasper Fangel said, "Over the years, we've maintained a steadfast focus on executing our strategic priorities that include driving customer-centric growth, improving efficiency, and becoming the world's leading frontline employer. These priorities take on even greater significance in India as we complete two decades here. We are committed to expanding our presence, strengthening partnerships with both global and domestic clients, and investing in our people to deliver world-class services while creating meaningful impact in the communities we serve."

While some of the global markets are facing economic headwinds and uncertainty, India continues to demonstrate resilience and strong growth potential. For ISS, India remains a strategic priority where we see significant opportunities to expand our services, invest in talent, and deepen client partnerships, positioning the country as a key driver in our strategic growth roadmap.

Aksh Rohatgi, Managing Director for the APAC region commented, "We create spaces where people and businesses can thrive. By leveraging our core pillars of innovation, sustainability, and skilling, we are confident of achieving a multifold expansion of our presence in India through strong and sustained revenue growth by 2030. Our optimism is fuelled by India's strong position today, not only as one of the world's most important markets but also as a rapidly growing hub for manufacturing and services, offering immense opportunities for ISS to scale and create lasting impact."

He also added, "India is a market full of potential. Our recent strategic partnership with a leading multinational professional services to enhance their Integrated Facility Services is just one example of how our deep expertise and integrated model are creating impact and demand."

The ISS India Foundation will lead the company's social impact initiatives across education, health, and inclusion. As one of its key initiatives and a part of its focus on skill development, ISS India has entered into a strategic partnership with Father Agnel ITI, Vashi (Navi Mumbai) to upskill students in Facility Management. Through this collaboration, ISS is providing internship opportunities, upgrading classrooms with modern tools and infrastructure, sponsoring student projects, and offering apprenticeships through its Diploma in Engineering Training (DET) program. The initiative has created a strong pipeline of industry-ready technical talent, improved learning environments, and enhanced career opportunities for students to transition into sustainable roles with ISS.

The ISS India Foundation will further expand its impact by sponsoring students' higher education, providing laptops to support digital learning, and extending financial assistance to the associated orphanage, reinforcing its commitment to education, empowerment, and community well-being.

To date, the company has enabled over 250 Placemakers to continue their education, trained 450 youth in partnership with the Maharashtra government (with 1,500 more planned next year), and supported 2,000+ employees through its ISS4U counselling program. Its women-focused initiative, ISS4Her, has empowered 200+ women Placemakers with safety training, access to healthcare, and opportunities in entrepreneurship.

The ISS Board's visit brought together the global CEO, CFO, and other senior global leadership team members with India's leadership, marking one of the most significant gatherings in ISS India's journey. The meeting celebrated two decades of achievements while charting the path ahead, with a strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and reinforcing ISS's position as a trusted partner for clients across sectors.

