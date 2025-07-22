Istituto Marangoni Mumbai Presents Their 2025 Student Showcase -- 'vikAsah'

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22: Last Friday evening on 18th July, 2025, Istituto Marangoni Mumbai, the esteemed Italian fashion and design school, unveiled its 2025 fashion showcase, 'vikAsah', a vibrant display of creativity and talent by its fashion design students.

The show's theme, aptly named 'vikAsah' the Sanskrit word signifying 'elevation' or 'growth' encapsulated a spirit of transformation and constant ascent. Drawing deep inspiration from Mumbai, a metropolis in perpetual motion, the showcase embodied the city's ambition, progress, and dynamism. Held at Famous Studios in Upper Worli, one of Mumbai's most iconic creative venues, 'vikAsah' reflected the city's restless spirit, where heritage and innovation collide. From monsoon-soaked concrete to soaring skyscrapers, the narrative skillfully wove together chaos and calm, tradition and modernity, painting a vivid portrait of urban evolution.

The set, presented in an Arte Povera style, featured a striking golden bamboo scaffolding, inspired by Mumbai's ubiquitous construction sites. This symbolic structure underscored raw growth and ongoing transformation, offering a bold, sensory journey that positioned the students as pivotal storytellers of India's evolving fashion landscape.

"The 'vikAsah' 2025 student showcase truly embodied the spirit of 'elevation and growth,' defining both our students' remarkable journeys and the dynamic city of Mumbai itself," said Mr. Tarun Pandey, COO Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai. "Each collection represented the next generation of designers and their unique vision for the future of fashion. At Istituto Marangoni Mumbai, we are deeply committed to empowering our students for success in global markets, with responsible innovation at the core of our approach, ensuring they are prepared for an ever-evolving world. As we navigate this new landscape, with a renewed focus on craft, experiences, and craftsmanship, we aim to highlight their academic excellence and achievements on a global platform," he added.

The student collections at Istituto Marangoni Mumbai's 2025 student showcase not only marked a milestone in the students' personal and professional journey but also embodied the spirit of 'vikAsah'. Sixteen students took to the runway, each unveiling four distinct looks that reflected their individual design language and creative evolution. More than just a display of garments, the showcase represented a culmination of years of learning, experimentation, and growth, a pivotal moment in their transition from students to emerging fashion voices.

The students who showcased their collections at 'vikAsah' were [in alphabetical order]:

* Rugved Ache of Desire

* Aditya Ajmera Regal Regenesis

* Mansi Bajoriya Ever Essence

* Tanya Baksani Echoes of Eras

* Piya Bhatia Dust Born: Threads of Survival

* Ashvi Doshi Karunya

* Riddhima Jain Anything and Everything

* Naisha Khan Nihaluddin Verseone

* Anvi Khubchandani Thread that Connects

* Longjenti Longchar A Melancholic Ode to the Human Experience

* Vikruti Raj Amor-aal

* Shradha Rana The Funeral Under the Sea

* Tanishi Rathi Core-al Reminiscence

* Ananya Singh Carrier No.: 09'23. Handle with Care: Status - in transit

* Trisha Talpady Sands & Silks

* Bhoomi Talwar A Reminder of Mortality

Talking about the show and the level of fresh talent, Mevin Murden, Director of Education Istituto Marangoni, Mumbai, said, "At Istituto Marangoni Mumbai, we push students to bring their own cultural identity into their collections, and year after year we can see the elevation in their work in creating global collections rooted in India."

Ananya Singh was awarded Istituto Marangoni Mumbai's '2025 Fashion Design Student of the Year' for her 'Carrier No.: 09'23. Handle with Care: Status - in Transit' collection that she showcased at the event.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, 'vikAsah' introduced a fragrance developed in collaboration with Astha Suri, founder of the luxury fragrance label Naso Profumi and an alumnus of Istituto Marangoni Milan. Working alongside Mevin Murden, Director of Education at Istituto Marangoni Mumbai, the duo created "Mumbai High", a scent inspired by the showcase's core theme. The fragrance evokes the spirit of Mumbai through a bold, layered blend: ocean, salt, cement, mogra, leather, and oud. From the industrious by-lanes of Dharavi to the timeless beauty of Marine Drive, 'Mumbai High' captures the essence of the city, its movement, soul, and sensory overload.

The showcase also featured a distinctive styling segment that explored the evolving landscape of visual storytelling. Select standout projects were reinterpreted using advanced AI tools, offering a fresh perspective on creative direction, conceptual development, and image-making. This segment provided a compelling glimpse into the future of fashion communication, where innovation meets artistry, and technology becomes an integral part of the design narrative.

The showcase also included 'Realm of Senses', a textile installation by Manuela Catania that offered a meditative, multi-sensory experience. Drawing from her background in architecture and jewellery design, Manuela transformed delicate fabrics into floating sculptures inspired by the winds of Sicily and the spirit of India. The installation echoed vikAsah's themes of transformation and introspection, inviting viewers to slow down, engage their senses, and reconnect with their inner rhythm.

The excellent reputation enjoyed by the school lies in the distinctive elements that have marked its identity since its foundation; first of all, the enhancement and promotion of 'Made in Italy' values, combined with a strong international vocation, and expressed through an educational system of proven quality and effectiveness, which makes use of the contribution of, and the established collaboration with, the most prominent fashion companies of the world.

Appreciations

* Salon academy, Daniel Bauer Academy, supported the hair and makeup curation for the fashion showcase.

* Favini, an Italian paper manufacturer, came on board to help with luxury synthetic leathers for students to design accessories and garments.

* The Istituto Marangoni 2025 student showcase introduced a unique fragrance developed in collaboration with Astha Suri, founder of the luxury fragrance label Naso Profumi, and an esteemed alumnus of Istituto Marangoni Milan.

* The Rilievi Group, a leading company in handmade tailoring and embroidery for the haute couture industry partnered with Istituto Marangoni Mumbai for the event.

* The Source by Sula offers fresh, elegant, and delightful wines, globally recognized as among the best Indian wines, representing sustainable winemaking and the purest expression of select Nashik valley vineyards.

Istituto Marangoni

Istituto Marangoni was founded in 1935 as Istituto Artistico dell'Abbigliamento Marangoni in Milan and has over 85 years of experience in shaping fashion, art, and design experts. The institute has educated students from 5 continents over four generations and launched the careers of over 45,000 luxury professionals, including Domenico Dolce, Alessandro Sartori, Paula Cademartori, Gilda Ambrosio, Julie de Libran, and Nicola Brognano. According to a recent Doxa survey, Istituto Marangoni has an impressive employability rate of 91%, demonstrating the high quality of its educational programmes and the career readiness of its graduates.

Istituto Marangoni welcomes around 5,000 students annually from 108 different countries across its schools in Milan, Florence, Paris, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Dubai, Riyadh, Miami*, and Shenzhen*. The institution has been ranked among the top 100 universities in the world in its disciplines, according to the QS World University Ranking 2025.

* licensed schools

Daniel Bauer Academy

The Daniel Bauer Academy is India's largest and most respected makeup and hair training academy. Founded in 2017, the brand operates fully-owned academies across India in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Bangalore. They specialise in the development and placement of makeup and hair artists from India and Internationally.

Favini

An Italian paper manufacturer operating two mills with a team of over 600 employees, producing 78,000 tons of paper annually. Its Casting Release division specialises in creating high-quality plain and embossed papers, offering more than 230 unique textures. These industrial papers are used to transfer detailed patterns onto bio and synthetic materials, which are then crafted into luxury fashion items such as shoes, bags, and accessories.

Naso Profumi

Naso Profumi is an artisanal perfumery rooted in a legacy of perfumers dating back to 1952, much recollecting the post - independence side to the country. This is where tradition meets innovation through a normcore approach to modern-day scent creation. Under the creative direction of Astha Suri Malhotra, the granddaughter of the founding family, Naso Profumi meticulously crafts fragrances using pure extracts from India's rich repertoire of herbs and spices. Each blend is grounded in natural Indian 'attar' and thoughtfully enhanced with modern floral oils sourced globally, resulting in unique, long-lasting compositions. With a strong commitment to sustainability and skin-friendly formulations, Naso Profumi reimagines the essence of traditional Indian perfumery for a global audience with contemporary sensibilities.

Rilievi Group

The RILIEVI Group, founded in 1991 in Bologna, Italy, is a leading company in handmade tailoring and embroidery for the haute couture industry, working with major houses in both Europe and America. Rilievi has headquarters in Bologne, Italy, Mumbai, and a showroom in Soho, New York City. The Group was one of the first Italian luxury companies to earn an SA8000:2014 certification.

The Source by Sula

The Source by Sula is an ode to sustainable winemaking, and the purest expression of select vineyards in the Nashik valley. Made with craftsmanship in mind, our wines are today considered among the best Indian wines available, locally and internationally. Fresh, elegant and delightful, they have been produced with love and with the upmost respect for the environment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor