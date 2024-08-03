IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw lauds government's efforts for setting up semiconductor plant in Assam

New Delhi [India], August 3 : Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday lauded the efforts of the government for setting up a semiconductor plant in Assam.

Highlighting the government's keenness for the project, the Union Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had approved a semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam in February this year.

This plant is to be set up by Tata's Electronics company. The construction of that plant has started today, he said.

The IT and Information Minister stated that the Tata semiconductor facility will create employment opportunities, generating 15,000 direct and 11,000 to 13,000 indirect jobs.

Union Minister further added that the unit will be set up with an investment of Rs 27,000 crore and it will generate 15,000 direct and 11,000 to 13,000 indirect jobs...This plant will be very big. It will manufacture about 4.83 crore chips per day.

"The unique thing about this plant is that all the three major technologies which will be deployed in this plant are developed in India. The chips manufactured in this plant will be used in e-vehicles, electric vehicles and practically every large company will be using these chips in the communication and network infrastructure," the Minister further added.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons will build this facility. According to the company, the project will focus on three key platform technologies - Wire Bond, Flip Chip, and a differentiated offering called Integrated Systems Packaging (ISP), with plans to expand the roadmap to advanced packaging technologies in the future.

The project will help industries such as automotive especially the electric vehicle industry communications, network infrastructure, and others to boost their productivity.

Semiconductor assembly and testing is a critical part of the semiconductor value chain where wafers manufactured by semiconductor fabs are assembled or packaged and then tested before they are finally used in the desired product.

The construction of the facility will start this year and the first phase will be operational by mid-2025, as per the company.

The project is envisioned under the Government of India's Semiconductor policy being driven by the India Semiconductor Mission and the Government of Assam's Electronics policy.

The unit in Assam will be the site for the development of indigenous advanced semiconductor packaging technologies including flip chip and I-SIP (integrated system in package) technologies.

These technologies are extremely critical for key applications such as automotive (especially electric vehicles), communications, network infrastructure and others, officials said.

Nearly 85,000 industry-ready manpower at BTech, MTech and PhD level in semiconductor chip design area are being trained at 113 academic institutions across the country and nine of these are in the northeast region. Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons will build the facility in Assam.

