ITAP 2025 Set to Catalyse Growth with AI-Powered Solutions, Global Partnerships and Startup Innovations

PRNewswire

Singapore, September 30: The Industrial Transformation Asia-Pacific (ITAP) 2025, a HANNOVER MESSE event organised by Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe, returns to the Singapore EXPO from 15-17 October 2025. In its 8th edition, ITAP 2025 features 280 global brands from 24 countries and regions, with 40% participating for the first time.

The Opening Ceremony will be graced by Mr Jeffrey Siow, Acting Minister for Transport & Senior Minister of State for Finance, Republic of Singapore, as Guest of Honour, alongside senior representatives from government agencies, global industry leaders and innovators.

"With a wave of new exhibitors and transformative AI technologies, ITAP 2025 stands at the forefront of industrial change in Asia Pacific," said Ms Audrey Leong, Portfolio Director, Constellar. "As the region's leading event for advanced manufacturing, ITAP empowers businesses to turn disruption into opportunity, drive meaningful transformation, and stay ahead in an increasingly complex and competitive global landscape."

Industry AI and Smart Manufacturing

Amid volatile supply chains, rising energy costs, labour shortages, and shifting trade policies, manufacturers face pressure to accelerate digitalisation and adopt new technologies.

ITAP 2025 highlights AI, robotics, factory automation, additive and digital manufacturing, and smart logistics and supply chain technologies. These innovations are enabling manufacturers to boost operational agility, optimise resource use, and build resilient production ecosystems.

Visitors can explore seven country and industry-led pavilions - China, Germany, GobizKorea, Industry 5.0, Innovate UK, National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster, and Singapore. Global players, including SAP, Microsoft, Azbil, Delta, ABEAM Consulting Singapore, Tata Consultancy Services, and Weston Robot will showcase AI applications in predictive analytics, robotics, smart quality systems, generative design, and connected factories.

"ITAP 2025 is a launchpad for showcasing how AI and advanced automation are being applied in real operational settings," said Mr Chan Hai Kiang, Founder, Flexspeed Technology. "As part of the Singapore Pavilion, Flexspeed Technology and the iSmart Consortium are presenting integrated robotics and CNC machines tending solutions co-developed with local SMEs. These are not just technologies for the future they're scalable, commercially viable systems solving industry challenges today. ITAP gives us the opportunity to demonstrate how homegrown partnerships can accelerate capability development and deliver intelligent manufacturing outcomes for the region."

Immersive Showcases: Innovations in Action

Visitors can explore interactive showcases of advanced manufacturing, including:

- Additive Manufacturing Learning Journey (co-presented by NAMIC): Real-world 3D printing for agility and sustainability.

- Enable Intelligence Transformation (co-presented by Delta): Smart industrial solutions that drive energy efficiency, intelligent monitoring, and integrated automation.

- Experience Industrial AI (co-presented by Microsoft): Predictive maintenance, scheduling, and optimisation in action.

- Future of Robotics (co-presented by Unitree Robotics-Weston Robot): Collaborative robots and human-robot interaction.

- National R&D Innovation Center (co-presented by A*STAR): Bridging advanced research and industrial application.

These are complemented by initiatives from the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB), Enterprise Singapore (ESG), JTC Corporation (JTC), and the Singapore Manufacturing Federation (SMF), including the Global Additive Manufacturing Summit, the National Robotics Programme Tech Summit, the Standards Forum, the National R&D Innovation Centre Showcase, and the MNC-Local Enterprise Collaboration Fireside Chat.

Knowledge Platforms and Industry Dialogues

ITAP 2025 also serves as a hub for insight-sharing through specialised forums and summits:

- Industrial Transformation Forum (ITF): A leadership summit themed "Powering the Future with Technology" will cover six core areas: Digital Transformation, Industrial AI, Sustainable Manufacturing, Supply Chain Resilience, Workforce Transformation, and the Innovation Ecosystem, bringing together global leaders, C-suite executives, plant-floor executives, and policymakers.

- Innovation Stage: Features power solutions (presented by Azbil, Contentserv, Moxo and more), new product launches, the world's first Industry 5.0 start-up pitch ("Disruptor - Are You One?"), and a spotlight on Lithuania as a rising European advanced manufacturing hub.

- MNC-LE Collaboration Fireside Chat: A fireside chat with Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Mr Alvin Tan, and senior leaders from MNCs and SMEs on strategic alliances, government support, and ecosystem partnerships.

- Standards Forum: Organised by SMF-Standard Development Organisation (SDO), Singapore Standards Council, and EnterpriseSG, the forum will spotlight new standards in robotics and smart manufacturing with insights from experts and early adopters.

- Global Additive Manufacturing Summit (GAMS): NAMIC gathers OEMs, solution providers, and end-users to explore agility, distributed manufacturing, digital workflows, scalability, and sustainability.

- Microsoft Tech Summit: Showcase human-led, AI-operated factory innovations with demos on Azure, Microsoft Fabric, and Copilot Studio, featuring practical agent-building case studies.

- NRP Tech Summit: The summit will offer insights from Infineon, Micron, Sesto Robotics, and XSquare on scaling robotics and automation from pilots to deployment.

- SAP SCM Tech Summit: Explore supply chain resilience, customer insights, decarbonisation, and SAP demos under the theme "Where Innovation Meets Resilience."

- ServiceNow Tech Summit: Showcase AI-driven factory transformation with insights on unifying IT and OT, automating workflows, and building resilient, agentic supply chains across the enterprise.

To register for ITAP 2025, click here.

For the latest event updates, follow Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC - A HANNOVER MESSE Event

Industrial Transformation ASIA-PACIFIC (ITAP) 2025 - a HANNOVER MESSE event is Asia Pacific's leading advanced manufacturing event. Taking place from 15-17 October 2025 at Singapore EXPO, the event is organised by Constellar with international partner Deutsche Messe. ITAP brings together technology providers, manufacturers, and industry leaders to drive transformation across the region. With its focus on Intelligence, Sustainability, and Resilience, ITAP 2025 features curated content, immersive showcases, and year-round engagement for manufacturers at every stage of their journey from explorer to adopter to trailblazer. Learn more at www.industrial-transformation.com

About Constellar

Constellar is Asia's preferred partner for convening businesses, curating ideas and creating opportunities for sustainable business growth and global impact. Based in Singapore, we curate and develop influential trade events for key industries, connecting global marketplaces in sectors such as fintech, industrial transformation and ESG. We also manage the Singapore EXPO, Singapore's largest purpose-built venue for Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE).

HANNOVER MESSE - Home of Industrial Pioneers

HANNOVER MESSE is the world's leading trade show for industrial technology. With the lead theme Industrial Transformation, it spotlights all of the latest trends in industry, including Industry 4.0, artificial intelligence, 5G and smart logistics.

About Deutsche Messe AG

Deutsche Messe AG is one of the world's leading trade fair companies. Every year, the company organizes around 150 trade fairs and events in Germany and abroad. Deutsche Messe AG's goal is to bring together people of all nations who, with their solutions and through their collaboration, drive the pace of innovation, sustainability and prosperity. The company's portfolio features such world-class events as (in alphabetical order): DOMOTEX (carpets and other floor coverings), HANNOVER MESSE (industrial technology), INTERSCHUTZ (fire prevention, disaster relief and safety & security) and LIGNA (woodworking and wood processing tools, equipment and machinery). The company also regularly hosts a number of internationally renowned events by third parties, among which are AGRITECHNICA (agricultural machinery), EMO (machine tools), EuroBLECH (metal working) and IAA Transportation (transport, logistics and mobility). Deutsche Messe's portfolio also includes trade fairs in Australia, Canada, China, Italy, Mexico and Turkey.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor