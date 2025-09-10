ITC Aashirvaad Launches Atta with High Protein - Just 3 Rotis Fulfill ~25% of Daily Protein Requirement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 10: Aashirvaad, India's No. 1 packaged atta announces the launch of its latest offering, "Aashirvaad Atta with High Protein". This new innovative offering is aimed to make daily protein requirement more accessible for consumers.

With rising awareness around the role of protein in supporting strength, energy, and overall well-being, Indian consumers are actively seeking for various sources of protein to fulfil their daily requirement. However, face multiple challenges such as high-cost of quality protein sources, cultural food habits etc. Aashirvaad High Protein atta is a simple way to add and fulfil protein requirement in form of 'rotis', already a staple in Indian diets.

As a market leader, Aashirvaad is constantly innovating and bringing new variants to market, keeping up with the consumer trends and providing easy and assured solutions. This new offering is crafted with a thoughtfully selected blend of wheat, 10% soya (a source of complete protein), Bengal gram, and oats, the atta delivers approximately 15g of protein per 100g while retaining taste and softness of a roti. Just 3 rotis a day made from this flour can help fulfil around 1/4th of the recommended daily protein requirement.

Mr. Anuj Rustagi, Chief Operating Officer - Staples and Adjacencies, Foods Division, ITC Ltd. said, "Earlier awareness about protein consumption was unique to nutrition-conscious individuals who are gym-goers, fitness enthusiast or mothers would mostly give protein rich food to children. This scenario has changed now with increasing conversations among a wider section of consumers around the importance of protein to maintain an active lifestyle. At Aashirvaad, we believe that taking care of nutrition begins at home, with everyday meals. We expect that Rotis made with Aashirvaad Atta with High Protein will act as a rich source of Protein for Indian families in days to come."

Aashirvaad Atta with High Protein will be available on e-commerce platforms in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, in 1kg and 5kg SKUs. Pricing varies by city, starting at ₹80-86 (1kg) and ₹386 - 416 (5kg).

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor