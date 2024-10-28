ITC and Pizza Hut Announce Partnership to Offer Indulgent Sunfeast Beverages in the Menu

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 28: Food industry giants, Pizza Hut and ITC have joined hands for the first time in a partnership, in which Pizza Hut will be adding bestselling Sunfeast beverages - Dark Fantasy Milkshake and Mango Smoothie to their menu. With a shared focus on quality and innovation, the partnership aims to offer an enhanced experience that caters to evolving consumer tastes across all channels.

Timed with the festive season, the much-loved Sunfeast beverages would add a special touch of celebration to Pizza Hut's discerning consumers. Whether for Diwali gatherings or upcoming festivities, the two uniquely curated beverages pair perfectly with indulgent meals. The Dark Fantasy Milkshake is a perfect choice for chocolate lovers and combines the signature taste of Sunfeast Dark Fantasy with Belgian chocolate in a creamy, velvety milkshake base. The Mango Smoothie contains the sweetness of ripe mangoes and a delightful blend of fruit and creaminess, making it a refreshing beverage for those seeking a tropical treat.

These additions will also help the two brands jointly cater to the diverse taste palates of all age groups, ensuring every member of the family, especially kids get something to savour and enjoy.

Rohan Pewekar, Managing Director, Pizza Hut India, commented, "We are thrilled to broaden our offerings through this partnership with ITC. The shakes perfectly complement our menu and the moments our customers cherish - whether it's unwinding with colleagues after work, enjoying a cozy meal with family and kids, or celebrating occasions with friends. Launching these products during the festive season makes these shared experiences even more special."

Speaking on the partnership, Vivek Kookkal, Vice President & Head, Dairy and Beverages, ITC Foods, said, "Consumer preferences are at the core of all our initiatives and it is our constant endeavour to facilitate unique consumer experiences. With this partnership we are delighted to offer two of our most loved beverages that will perfectly pair with indulgent Pizza Hut dishes. Further, this collaboration is a reflection of synergies between the two leading food brands to provide unmatched experience to the consumers."

The Sunfeast beverages will be available at all Pizza Hut outlets across India starting Oct'2024.

