ITC Hotels ties up with The Social Lab (TSL) for a massive Green Initiative across Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore

New Delhi [India], October 9: In a bid to combat environmental challenges and enhance the green cover of the city, TSL is proud to announce its partnership with ITC Hotels for tree plantation drives in the capital city, Mumbai and Bangalore. The initiative, led by a coalition of environmental organizations and local government bodies, aims to make India a greener, more sustainable place to live.

The tree plantation drive was inaugurated on 25th September at Ridge Road, New Delhi, by Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs and Culture, Vinai Kumar Saxena, Lt. Governor, Government of NCT of Delhi, Naresh Kumar, Chief Secretary of Delhi, CD Singh, Pr. Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Department, H.C Vinayaka, Vice President - Technical, EHS and Sustainability, ITC Hotels and senior representation from TSL team including Sahil Arora, Apoorva Sharma and Adesh Gupta.

The tree plantation drive, scheduled to commence in September, will run for several months in various locations across India. The campaign's goal is to plant 19,000 saplings of diverse native species, contributing to both biodiversity conservation and cleaner air.

This tree plantation initiative aligns with the present government's broader mission to address the pressing environmental challenges faced by the city. It underscores the importance of community involvement and sustainable practices in improving urban living conditions.

Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs and Culture, said, "I am delighted to be a part of this initiative and would like to thank The Social Lab for organising this drive; trees are not just part of nature; they are nature's gift to us. Through this tree plantation initiative, we are giving back to the Earth and ensuring a better tomorrow. The beauty of a tree is not just in its leaves or branches; it's in the clean air it provides, the shelter it offers, and the life it sustains. Join us in growing this beauty in our community."

Sahil Arora, CEO of TSL, said, " We are delighted to join hands with ITC Hotels and launch this tree plantation drive as a significant step towards a greener and more sustainable New Delhi. By bringing together local government bodies, environmental organizations, and dedicated volunteers, we are confident that we can make a substantial impact on the city's green cover and air quality."

Adesh Gupta, Director, Advisory Board, TSL, mentioned, "TSL has been working endlessly in the environment and climate change space to make a positive difference. This initiative with ITC Hotels will help promote a greener world and will set an example for private players to come forward and act responsibly

Through this tree plantation drive, ITC hotels, in association with The Social Lab, strives to root for a greener planet and increased biodiversity cover.

