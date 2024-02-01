ITC Ltd's Sunfeast YiPPee! And Bingo! Become the Regional Sponsor of Argentina National Football Team

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 1: In an exciting move that is certain to delight football fans in India, Bingo! and Sunfeast YiPPee! from ITC Ltd., have joined hands with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), as their Official Regional Sponsor.

The World Champion Argentina Football team enjoys huge fan following in India. The admiration for the team and game is significantly growing especially among the young audience. YiPPee! and Bingo! as youth-oriented brands, are all about fun, excitement, and being playful, which beautifully resonates with the spirit of AFA.

As part of this strategic partnership, YiPPee! and Bingo! will harness the rich legacy of AFA to engage with consumers through a series of unique initiatives. Participants will have the chance to win match tickets, meet and greet team players, branded merchandise, memorabilia and much more. Further, through this association, the brands aim to deepen their reach and offer an unparalleled experience that celebrates the shared adoration for the sport.

Celebrating the partnership, the respective brands today unveiled exclusive packs featuring star players like Lionel Messi, Angel Di Maria, Julian Alvarez and Emiliano Martinez, merchandise and memorabilia at an event held at ITC Sonar.

Commenting on the exciting association, Suresh Chand, Vice President & Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles & Pasta, ITC Foods, said, "As brands, we are constantly pursuing innovative ways to connect with our audience. Our partnership with World Champion Argentina, is a testament to our continuous efforts to delight our consumers by offering them memorable experiences. Through this collaboration, we aim to elevate the fan experience and deepen our connection with consumers, offering them unique opportunities to immerse themselves in their beloved sport."

Echoing the excitement, Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial and Marketing Officer of the Argentine Football Association said, "We are thrilled to welcome Bingo! and YiPPee! as our Regional Sponsor in India. Football possesses the power to transcend borders and cultures, and we are confident that this collaboration will not only amplify the love for the sport in India, but also create unforgettable experiences for fans. Together, we look forward to crafting cherished memories for fans across India."

YiPPee! also launched a unique G.O.A.T (Greatest Offer of All Time) promo, where participants will have to sign up for the contest and share their YiPPee! happy moment with the Argentina football players to receive personalized digital memorabilia and compete to win original autographed jerseys and several other AFA branded merchandize.

So, get ready to witness the electrifying fusion of football and snacking as Bingo! YiPPee! and AFA take the field together.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor