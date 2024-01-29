ITC posts Rs 5,572.07 cr PAT for Q3, declares interim dividend

Chennai, Jan 29 Multi-product and hospitality major ITC on Monday declared a net profit of Rs 5,572.07 crore for Q3 on a higher operational revenue.

In a regulatory filing, ITC said for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, it had earned an operational revenue of Rs 17,651.85 crore (against Q3FY23's Rs 17,265.48 crore) and a net profit of Rs 5,572.07 crore (Rs 5,031.01 crore).

During the quarter under review, the company’s total expenses went down to Rs 12,056.69 crore from Rs 11,459.68 crore spent during the previous year’s corresponding period.

The company board, at its meeting on Monday, declared interim dividend of Rs. 6.25 per Ordinary Share of Rs.11 each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2024.

