ITC’s Aashirvaad Svasthi Ghee to spread ‘Aro-ma of Love’ during Pran Pratishtha at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Jan 22 During the sacred occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Lord Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on the 22nd of this month, Aashirvaad Svasthi, ITC's Ghee brand, is set to spread and imbue the ‘Aro-Ma of Love’ in the Temple.

In a gesture of devotion, ITC will be providing Aashirvaad Svasti Pure Cow Ghee which will illuminate thousands of Diyas (lamps) during the auspicious day marking the homecoming of Lord Ram in the newly constructed Ram Mandir.

Also, in celebration of the Ram Mandir's inauguration in Ayodhya, ITC's social investment program, Mission Sunhera Kal, has strengthened its collaboration with the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam. The Swachh ‘Teerth’ campaign has been launched encompassing multi-dimensional interventions. As part of this effort, over 1,000 dustbins made from recycled plastic have been distributed to local vendors. These vendors have taken a ‘shapath’ that is committed to a pledge to ensure the effective utilisation of these bins, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable environment in the city.

As part of the Swachh ‘Teerth’ campaign, more than 200 Plastic Collection Boxes, constructed from recycled plastic and with a capacity of 290 litres each, have been strategically placed at various locations. To oversee the waste collection process, a team of over 200 trained volunteers will be actively involved. ITC has been associated with Ayodhya Nagar Nigam and collaborates with the Urban Local Body under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Uttar Pradesh. In the coming months, installation of composters and bio-gas units are planned with the support of Ayodhya Nagar Nigam.

ITC Aashirvaad Svasthi Ghee takes pride in actively participating and enhancing the celebrations of the devotees during the Ram Nadir inauguration. To become enablers of devotion, ITC has collaborated with the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra to contribute to the momentous occasion of the Nutan Vigrah Pran Pratishtha of Shri Ram Lallaji.

In a warm gesture to welcome all devotees visiting the sacred city of Ayodhya, ITC Aashirvaad Svasthi Ghee has adorned prominent locations with banners and signages. These welcoming displays can be found at key locations such as the airport, railway station, entrance of the Ram Mandir and other significant temples across the city.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the New Ram Mandir, is a momentous event for Hindus, signifying the establishment of the life force within a deity's idol. This transformative ritual endows the idol with divine essence, allowing it to receive prayers and bestow blessings on devotees. Believed to be enduring, the divine presence persists for eternity after the ceremony. The Ram Mandir signifies and is revered as Lord Ram's birthplace, holds immense spiritual importance and is poised to become a key pilgrimage site, attracting devotees from across the world.

