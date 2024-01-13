ITEES Singapore and NAMTECH to set up advanced technical and vocational education institutions in India

PNN

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 13: The New Age Makers Institute of Technology (NAMTECH), an education initiative by ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ITE Education Services (ITEES), a distinguished subsidiary of the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) under the Ministry of Education, Singapore. The Hon'ble Minister of Education, Government of India, graced the momentous occasion and, alongside the CEO - ITEES Singapore, explored the cutting-edge laboratories and engaged with students in a comprehensive tour - all of which left an indelible impression.

As India charts its course to become the third-largest global economy by 2030, the demand for competent technicians in critical sectors like advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, automobiles, energy, etc., has surged to unprecedented levels. This surge has prompted ITEES Singapore and NAMTECH to collaborate in developing a world-class TVET ecosystem in the country, with ITEES Singapore acknowledging NAMTECH as a 'Distinguished Partner.'

At the heart of this first-of-its-kind collaboration for ITEES Singapore is NAMTECH's School for Social Impact, envisioned as a catalyst for change in vocational education and training. The NAMTECH campus in Gandhinagar, equipped with state-of-the-art vocational training laboratories and ITEES Skill Qualification (ISQ) programs, is poised to transform vocational education in India. Enrollment for the inaugural batch of ITI-certified and diploma engineer students for the International Professional Technologists Program (iPTP) commences in March 2024.

ITEES Singapore - with a history of catalysing TVET excellence in states like Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, and more - recognises the imperative for quality training aligned with the tenets of Industry 4.0. Therefore, this collaboration also envisions the co-creation of institutions inspired by ITE Singapore's renowned model, celebrated for TVET excellence worldwide. These institutions aim to elevate the ITI ecosystem, introducing innovative outreach models for an inclusive, nationwide impact.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive roadmap, with ITEES Singapore being a strategic knowledge partner of NAMTECH in training NAMTECH staff and providing robust support for institutional project delivery with various state governments and credible private players. Simultaneously, NAMTECH will establish a dedicated project development unit, recruit and train subject matter experts, set up content creation labs, and meticulously craft world-class technicians' programs aligned with the ISQ framework.

This visionary alliance further envisages the establishment of a trainer development academy at the NAMTECH campus, promising a rich tapestry of industry-connect programs and action research initiatives. It serves as a dynamic platform for industry partners to actively contribute to academic and placement initiatives, shaping a workforce that meets the demands of a rapidly evolving industrial landscape.

Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Hon'ble Minister of Education, said, "The collaboration between NAMTECH and ITEES Singapore is a commendable initiative that aligns with India's vision for vocational education and skill development. This partnership is crucial in meeting the demands of our growing economy and ensuring a competent workforce for the future."

Bruce Poh, CEO, ITEES Singapore, said, "ITEES is excited to contribute to India's educational landscape, leveraging our extensive experience to empower learners and enhance the competitiveness of industries. Our collaboration with NAMTECH reflects a shared commitment to excellence in vocational education and training."

Sanjay Sharma, NAMTECH Board Member and Vice President, ArcelorMittal said, "This collaboration marks a significant stride towards nurturing a proficient workforce in India, aligned with global standards in education and training. NAMTECH is committed to creating an impactful experiential learning environment that meets the evolving needs of our industries."

