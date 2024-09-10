ITI Limited secures Rs 300 cr order for solar street light systems in Bihar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 10 : ITI Limited, India's first public sector unit (PSU) post-independence and a leading telecom manufacturing company, has been awarded an order worth approximately Rs 300 crore from the Bihar Renewable Energy Development Authority (BREDA).

The order entails the supply and installation of 1,00,000 solar street light systems for the Bihar State Government. This latest project adds to the 80,000 solar street light systems that ITI is already executing in the state for BREDA.

The solar street light systems will be installed under the "Mukhyamantri Gramin Solar Street Light Yojana," an initiative aimed at improving rural infrastructure with sustainable energy solutions.

ITI Limited's Naini Plant, which has been manufacturing solar panels for over six years, will play a key role in this project. The installation will cover several districts, including Gopalgunj, Siwan, Samastipur, Purnia, Araria, Gaya, Darbhanga, Patna, Katihar, and Khagaria.

The project will be executed under the supervision of BREDA, with key components including Solar PV Modules, Solar Batteries, LED Luminaries, Mounting Structures, and Balance of System (BOS) elements.

Commenting on the partnership, Rajesh Rai, Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited, expressed his pride in collaborating with the Bihar Government once again.

Rai said, "ITI Limited is extremely delighted to partner with the Government of Bihar's BREDA again to provide street lights with sustainable solar energy. It gives me immense satisfaction that the Bihar Government has come back to ITI by reposing faith in our ability for their developmental initiatives."

He added, "Our team has been working hard to provide the best-in-class products and services, and I am confident that we will execute this prestigious project too to the best expectations of our client. With this additional Order, we have established ITI as a reliable solar systems provider striving for a greener tomorrow. ITI Limited has now amassed dependable experience of efficiently supplying and installing Solar Street Light Systems in urban as well as rural hinterlands."

In addition to its success in the solar sector, ITI Limited has recently diversified its portfolio by securing its first order for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) from the State Election Commission of West Bengal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor