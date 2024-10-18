ITM SLS Baroda University Hosts CRE8-24: A Celebration of Innovation and Science

India PR Distribution

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 18: ITM (SLS) Baroda University, Vadodara, successfully organized CRE8-24: The Art and Science of Innovation at its university campus on Friday, 4th October. The event witnessed participation from over 1,000 students hailing from more than 30 prestigious schools.

CRE8-24 featured a diverse lineup of activities aimed at promoting science, technology, and innovation among young students. Key competitions included Working and Static Model Displays, Shark Tank Junior, Scavenger Hunt, and a Management Quiz. In addition, workshops on trending topics such as ChatGPT, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, and Eco-Craft were conducted, providing participants with hands-on learning experiences.

The event was judged by an esteemed panel, including Dr. A. K. Tiwari (Ph.D., IIT-Bombay), Shri Jaimin Desai (Deputy Director, SAC-ISRO), along with other distinguished academicians and senior industrialists from Vadodara.

Students showcased innovative models ranging from robotics, wind turbines, earthquake detectors, water purification systems, to automated irrigation systems. CRE8-24 was designed to ignite a passion for science and innovation at an early age, encouraging students to continue their journey toward making significant contributions to the nation's progress in these fields.

After a comprehensive evaluation, cash prizes totaling Rs51,000, along with trophies and certificates, were awarded to the winning participants. All attendees received participation certificates.

The event concluded with a closing address by Shri Jaimin Desai, Deputy Director of SAC-ISRO, who expressed his gratitude to the university's management, congratulated the participants, and extended an open invitation for them to visit SAC-ISRO in Ahmedabad.

University President Shri Kanupriya Singh remarked, "The students have showcased tremendous potential and are ahead of their time in terms of their passion for science and innovation. These students can make a mark on the global stage, provided they are given platforms like CRE8."

