ITM (SLS) Baroda University Leads Industry Collaboration with Industry Safety Meet 2023

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], December 28: In a groundbreaking initiative to foster Innovation and collaboration, ITM (SLS) Baroda University, Vadodara successfully hosted the Second Academia-industry meets 2023 bringing together brightest minds from academy and industry leaders under one roof.

The second Academia Industry meet was held on 16/12/23 at ITM (SLS) Baroda University campus Vadodara with a theme on "Role of industry and institutions in promoting and maintaining the safety and Health norms in industries." The Panel members participated in this meet are Dr. Suresh Lal Associate Director Fire & Safety, DRDO New Delhi, Prof. Ramesh Goyal VC Pharmaceutical University, Y.S. Trivedi Ex. Executive VP L&T, Sudhir Sethi CPO & Head Legal INOX India Ltd., Manish Gour GM & HR Head L&T and Dr A.K. Tiwari Ex Chairman ASM(India).

Earlier in the year 2019 the first Academia industry meet was held at ITM (SLS) Baroda University campus Vadodara with the Participation of Dr. U. Kamachi Mudali, Distinguish Scientist, Chairman and CEO of Heavy Water Board DAE, Govt. of India along with Panel members Pavan Jain President Reliance Industries Jamnagar & Y.S. Trivedi Sr. Executive VP L&T on the topic "Role of industry in shaping professional and higher education in India".

The Panel Discussion of Second meet started after the Presentation on "Challenges and regulations of fire and safety" by Dr. Suresh lal. This is followed by the Discussions on various aspects on Fire & Safety by the Various Panels members & Appreciated by Nearly 80 Industrial Personal who attended this event from 50+ industries.

The Panel discussion was concluded with the following outcome and recommendations.

It is important to propagate safety norms to each and every employee of the industry along with Periodically Inspection and awareness Program to be conducted in each and every industry. Safety and Health has to be monitored strictly by top management and there should be some safety personal appointed in every industry.

The University should plan and organize the various topics on Industrial safety through lectures/workshops including some safety certification courses for industrial benefit. Some industries expressed the need of university collaboration with the industries to enhance their Product quality through Lean engineering and the Research & Incubation centre. The participants appreciated the initiatives taken by the ITM BU to help and support the industries through this interactive meet and emphasized to conduct more such activities on other Industrial topics.

The Academia Industry Meet at ITMBU has set a precedent for effective collaboration between academia and industry. During the event prominent figures from the industry, research community and academic professionals were in attendance, commending the event's impeccable organization and the productive discussions that ensured.

