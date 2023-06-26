ITM University Gwalior Triumphs at Khelo India University Games 2023: Deepanshu Sherawat Wins Silver Medal in 130 kg Greco Roman

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], June 26: ITM University Gwalior has continued its impressive run in the field of sports as we have again made it another win in the Khelo India University Games 2023. ITM University Gwalior Congratulates Deepanshu Sherawat for winning Silver Medal 130 kg Greco Roman in Khelo India, University Games 2023, Varanasi, U.P.

In the realm of sports, achievements are not just limited to medals but also reflect the relentless pursuit of excellence and the unwavering dedication of athletes. Deepanshu Sherawat, a talented student from the School of Sports Education at ITM University Gwalior, recently showcased his exceptional skills and indomitable spirit at the Khelo India University Games 2023 held in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Deepanshu's outstanding performance in the 130 kg Greco-Roman category earned him a well-deserved Silver Medal, making him a shining star in the wrestling world. Let's delve into his journey and celebrate his remarkable achievement.

We congratulate Deepanshu for this incredible achievement and wish him the best of luck for his future endeavours. We are sure that he will continue to bring laurels to the university and inspire other students to follow in his footsteps. ITM University Gwalior has consistently achieved remarkable results in sports and physical fitness events. Our students have made us proud by winning numerous medals and accolades in national and international competitions.

ITM University Gwalior is a renowned institution of higher education in India, offering a wide range of courses in various fields. The university understands that every student is unique and has their own strengths and weaknesses. Therefore, it offers personalized attention to each student to help them achieve their full potential. As part of this commitment, the university has made sports education an integral part of its curriculum, with the aim of promoting physical fitness, teamwork, and leadership skills among its students.

ITM University Gwalior is dedicated to ensuring that its students are provided with the best possible education and resources to help them reach their full potential. The university has a team of highly qualified and experienced faculty members who are committed to providing quality education to students. The faculty members are supported by a team of dedicated staff who work tirelessly to ensure that the university runs smoothly.

The university also places a great emphasis on research and innovation and encourages students to engage in research activities to develop their critical thinking and problem-solving skills. ITM University Gwalior has state-of-the-art research facilities and resources, including well-equipped laboratories and libraries, to support the research activities of its students and faculty members.

ITM University Gwalior is now accepting applications for its various programs. The university offers undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs in various fields. Students can choose from a wide range of programs, including engineering, management, science, law, and arts, etc. Admissions are open now, so make sure to apply now and get a head start in your successful career.

